Watch: Parents of CJP’s Abhijeet Dipke get emotional after Dharmendra Pradhan resigns

The parents of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founding president Abhijeet Dipke turned emotional and expressed immense pride in their son after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned on Saturday.

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Recalling the turmoil the family endured during the 36-day protest, Dipke’s parents shared emotional scenes on video as the news of Pradhan's resignation broke from New Delhi.

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Dipke says protests to continue till all demands met

The CJP hailed Pradhan’s resignation as the first victory of their agitation. However, Dipke said the protests will continue until the government fulfils their other demands as well.

The CJP has been demanding Rs 1 crore in compensation for the families of students who died by suicide following the alleged NEET paper leak, no legal action against protesters and punitive action against police personnel accused of committing "atrocities" during the protests.

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Protests intensified after the CJP-led march to Parliament on July 20 turned violent, with both the police and protesters accusing each other of triggering the clashes.