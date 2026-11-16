Watch Punjabi woman celebrate Chhath Puja in UK with Bihari husband, video wins hearts

A video that was recently shared by an Indian woman in the United Kingdom has offered a glimpse into how Chhath Puja celebrations transcend geographical boundaries, bringing families and communities together through faith and tradition.

The woman, who identified herself as Punjabi and said her husband was from Bihar, shared how people prepare for and observe the four-day festival in the UK.

In the video, she spoke about her experience of observing Chhath Puja abroad, describing it as an emotional and spiritual experience.

“Thousands of miles away from home, but the devotion remains just as strong,” she wrote in the post's caption.

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“Chhath Puja is not just a festival; it's an emotion deeply rooted in faith, gratitude, family and tradition. Whether celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, other parts of India or here in the UK, the spirit of Chhath brings people together with the same devotion and love,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JJ | Viewty Joshi (@viewtyjoshi)

She further wrote, “Being Punjabi and celebrating this beautiful Bihari tradition with my family has made it even more special to me. It's a reminder that faith and traditions have no boundaries. Sharing a glimpse of last year's Chhath Puja celebrations in the UK. And we're getting ready to celebrate again this year!”

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Wishing fellow devotees on the occasion, she added, “To everyone observing this sacred festival, may Chhathi Maiya bless your families with happiness, good health and prosperity. Jai Chhathi Maiya!”

Netizens react:

A user wrote, "Kudos to all of you for keeping Hindu traditions alive no matter which part of world you are in." Another commented: "Even in the UK, our children will continue to learn and embrace our rich traditions, culture, and values."