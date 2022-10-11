Watch: Sari-clad women play Kabaddi while holding 'pallu', video goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 11

With women players making a mark for themselves in the field of sports, even ordinary womenfolk seem to have developed a taste in games.

A video of sari-clad women showing their exemplary kabaddi prowess in Chhattisgarh has gone viral on social media.

The women in traditional Indian attire aced the game by virtue of their management skills as they played the sport while holding the ‘pallu’ of their saris simultaneously.

In the clip, the women can be seen playing the team sport enthusiastically while wearing saris. As a raider tries to touch the defenders, a woman from the defending team falls over the raider as she gets surrounded by her opponents.

The video was shared on Twitter by IAS officer Awanish Sharan. It shows two teams of rural women engaged in a thrilling game of kabaddi as the crowd cheers them on.

Their effortlessness to play kabaddi in saris has left netizens amazed. Read a few comments here:

The clip has garnered over three lakh views and more than 12,000 likes with users hailing the women’s skills and spirit.