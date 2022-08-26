Watch: Senior citizens having fun on swings at Kerala park; Internet is all hearts

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, August 26

There is no age limit to having a good time. As they say, it’s just the body that ages while the heart remains a goofy kid.

Proving this, a video has been doing the rounds on the Internet where three elderly people can be seen indulging their inner child by having fun on swings at a park.

Their gleeful smiles as the two sari-clad women enjoy their swing rides while an elderly man sits on a see-saw opposite them is proof that age is just a number.

The video shared by ‘pala_achayan_achayathees’ on Instagram has amassed over 50k views.

The song ‘Thumbi Vaa Thumbakudathin’ from the Malayalam movie ‘Olangal’ can be heard playing in the background of the video.

“Age is merely a digit,” read the caption in Malayalam.

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by പാലാ അച്ചായൻ അച്ചായത്തീസ്❤️ (@pala_achayan_achayathees)

Despite the age, their undeterred spirit to have fun and relish the joy received love from users across social media.