Watch: Senior citizens having fun on swings at Kerala park; Internet is all hearts

Chandigarh, August 26
There is no age limit to having a good time. As they say, it’s just the body that ages while the heart remains a goofy kid.
Proving this, a video has been doing the rounds on the Internet where three elderly people can be seen indulging their inner child by having fun on swings at a park.
Their gleeful smiles as the two sari-clad women enjoy their swing rides while an elderly man sits on a see-saw opposite them is proof that age is just a number.
The video shared by ‘pala_achayan_achayathees’ on Instagram has amassed over 50k views.
The song ‘Thumbi Vaa Thumbakudathin’ from the Malayalam movie ‘Olangal’ can be heard playing in the background of the video.
“Age is merely a digit,” read the caption in Malayalam.
Watch the video here:
View this post on Instagram
Despite the age, their undeterred spirit to have fun and relish the joy received love from users across social media.
