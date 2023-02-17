Watch: Sikh couple gets thrilled upon getting clicked by photographer, wholesome video captivates Internet

Chandigarh, February 17
Internet is repository of heart-warming videos of old couples which are unfiltered and immensely captivating. One such video has been doing the rounds on Instagram, where a Sikh couple’s compliance with the demand of a photographer, who wanted to click them, is winning hearts.
View this post on Instagram
The video shows the photographer calling on an old couple soaking sun while sipping their tea. He requests them if he could click few snaps of them to which they fall in with. The photographer takes few pictures and returns back with the hard copy to offer to the couple. The couple seems visibly elated to see their photo and the old man requests the photographer to click few more pictures of them.
The shutterbug takes few more shots by making them stand at places to get better background. He clicks several candid pictures of the couple too. After the entire exercise gets over, he hands over the hard copies of all picture to the couple. The duo blesses him amid delight which was evident on their face.
The Instagram post has garnered over 4.7 million views. Netizens are all hearts. The video fuelled emotional outburst of people and many feels they had no words to express their feelings after seeing the heartfelt visuals.
