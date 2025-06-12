DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / Trending / Watch 'Superman' trailer: The hero in cape is back, but who is this alien baby?

Watch 'Superman' trailer: The hero in cape is back, but who is this alien baby?

The film explores Superman's journey to reconcile his alien heritage with his adoptive human family
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:27 PM Jun 12, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo: X/@Superman
Advertisement

Superman is back. This time as David Corenswet. The makers of the film, directed by James Gunn, have dropped a new trailer ahead of its theatrical release on July 11. And, given the hype around it, it could be a major blockbuster across the world.

Advertisement

The trailer, replete with dozens of characters, gives viewers an idea into what to expect from the mega movie.

Superman’s love interest Lois Lane, a reporter, is being played by Rachel Brosnahan. Nicholas Hoult is seen as the main villain, Lex Luthor, who shares his agenda to destroy the “most powerful man on earth” and his loved ones.

Advertisement

However, what seems to have captured fans' fancy the most in this trailer is an alien baby in Superman's arms. Superman is shown entangled in what seem to be tentacles, while holding the green baby.

A video grab of Superman with the mysterious baby alien. X/@Superman

Fans quickly started guessing that it was "Baby Joey". In a comics based on Superman, Baby Joey was the son of Metamorpho, known as Rex Mason, who is born with transmutation abilities. His inclusion hints at Metamorpho’s significant role in Lex Luthor’s designs.

Advertisement

The film explores Superman's journey to reconcile his alien heritage with his adoptive human family.

"This is everything I need in a superman movie," reacted a social media user to the trailer.

It is set to be the first film of the DCU's Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts