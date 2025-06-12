Watch 'Superman' trailer: The hero in cape is back, but who is this alien baby?

Superman is back. This time as David Corenswet. The makers of the film, directed by James Gunn, have dropped a new trailer ahead of its theatrical release on July 11. And, given the hype around it, it could be a major blockbuster across the world.

Advertisement

The trailer, replete with dozens of characters, gives viewers an idea into what to expect from the mega movie.

Superman’s love interest Lois Lane, a reporter, is being played by Rachel Brosnahan. Nicholas Hoult is seen as the main villain, Lex Luthor, who shares his agenda to destroy the “most powerful man on earth” and his loved ones.

Advertisement

However, what seems to have captured fans' fancy the most in this trailer is an alien baby in Superman's arms. Superman is shown entangled in what seem to be tentacles, while holding the green baby.

Fans quickly started guessing that it was "Baby Joey". In a comics based on Superman, Baby Joey was the son of Metamorpho, known as Rex Mason, who is born with transmutation abilities. His inclusion hints at Metamorpho’s significant role in Lex Luthor’s designs.

Advertisement

The film explores Superman's journey to reconcile his alien heritage with his adoptive human family.

"This is everything I need in a superman movie," reacted a social media user to the trailer.

It is set to be the first film of the DCU's Chapter One: Gods and Monsters.