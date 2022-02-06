Watch: These NDA cadets are winning hearts with their singing talent

Chandigarh, February 6
A video of a group of NDA cadets singing a medley of Bollywood songs is going viral. The cadets can be seen singing songs including Chhaap Tilak, Ajj Din Chadheya, Raata Lambaya at what a Twitter user described was a Squadron Ante Room. Full of enthusiasm and in tune with each other, these boys know how to make the most of their time off.
Amidst all the drilling and gruelling during their training to become proud soldiers of the nation, this group activity to relax is being appreciated by many on Twitter.
Shared by Twitter user Sirisha Rao, the 1:48-minute video was captioned, “An evening in the Squadron Ante Room at National Defence Academy..Practicing for Batallion Entertainment, I guess :) Lovely.”
Watch the video:
An evening in the Squadron Ante Room at National Defence Academy..
Practicing for Batallion Entertainment, I guess :)
Lovely ☺️ pic.twitter.com/WqbcNPY1TF
The video has garnered more than 433.7K views and has been reweeted 2,587 times so far. Netizens were delighted to watch the clip.
A user commented, “Singing so beautifully!!Some of these youngsters will go on to become Defence Services Chiefs/Commanders etc 35 years from now & some will achieve the highest bravery awards while defending our nation. India is proud of them and grateful to their parents for letting them join AF.”
Singing so beautifully!!Some of these youngsters will go on to become Defence Services Chiefs/Commanders etc 35 years from now & some will achieve the highest bravery awards while defending our nation. India is proud of them and grateful to their parents for letting them join AF.
Even Karan Johar’s Dharma Production left a comment on the video. It said, “Yeh Dil maange more,” with a heart emoticon.
Yeh dil maange more
Another user said, "Yeah this is ante room and Cadets are preparing for Variety Program during end of term for passing out NDA CADETS AS AN OFFICERS."
Yeah this is ante room and
Cadets are preparing for Variety Program during end of term for passing out NDA CADETS AS AN OFFICERS🇮🇳
Check out these reactions:
Wow!!! Another beautiful video from our Soldiers ♥️♥️..— RuchiKBahuguna (@RuchiTufun) February 2, 2022
Hope , Nobody makes another agenda of this 🙄
They also have life to Live and Enjoy 🥰🥰♥️
I wasn't familiar with this song. I actually went to YouTube and looked for this song, listened for a few seconds, and then returned here. This version was far better than the filmi original. Shoutout to the singers, the guitarist and the drummer. So much talent in one room.— Cynthia Rodrigues (@Cynth_Rodrigues) February 2, 2022
Beautiful! Nostalgic! Not in d video is music lover cadet with his bike over his shoulder pausing near d Ante-Room window to ve a glimpse of jazzz time inside. What use is a soldier without ears for music,feet for dance & lips for a song...ofcourse eyes for beauty 😍— Akash Jaiswal (@akashpilot) February 2, 2022
Now I know why all indian girls are crazy for boys in uniform.— I am MakhanLal Bindroo. 拧你中国 (@Rishi3065) February 4, 2022
They are a complete men.
Respect.🙌🏻👏🏻🙏🏻💪🏻
We are proud of you.— Aman kumar (@5111aman) February 2, 2022
Your are the future of this country because"Jab tak sarhade surakchhit hai,Desh surakchhit hai"
My thought,
"Aankho me toofan lekar chalte ho,
Dil me desh ka swabhiman lekar chalte ho,
Jab bhi es desh pe sankat aaya hai,
Hatheli pe apni jaan lekar chalte ho"
Bhut acha video tha sab k pas khub telent h sab happy lag rh thy I think you always be happy and healthy— Virtika Rathore (@VirtikaRathore) February 4, 2022
Thanks for sharing moments from World’s Best Military Academy .— ravinder bhandari 🇮🇳 (@payyaboy) February 2, 2022
In 3 years young Boys are transformed into Leaders ready to despatch any enemy of India to Hell or not hesitate a moment in making supreme sacrifice to protect 🇮🇳.#JaiHind pic.twitter.com/66YX4vxd0d
