Watch: This ‘chaat wali’ from Punjab is going viral for her epic ‘sardar ji’ style

Chandigarh, December 8

A ‘chaat wali’ from Punjab became an instant hit on social media with her unique style of keeping her hair.

The woman who runs a street food eatery in Moga’s Bagh Gali has been making headlines for wearing a ‘patka’ on her head like a Sikh man.

The video was shared on an Instagram page called ‘officialsahihai’. It features the woman dressed as a ‘sardar’ preparing desi Indian snacks for her customers.

Dressed in a tee and a pair of pants, she can be seen preparing a plate of ‘tikki choley chaat’. The supers on the clip revealed that the woman has been working there for the past 17 years.

Watch the video here:

The video spread like wildfire as it amassed over nine million views since being shared online. Netizens took to the comment section to describe how they have been watching her working hard since her childhood. They also shared their love for the snacks served at her eatery.

