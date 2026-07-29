Showcasing one of India’s most remarkable engineering marvels, a breathtaking video of the Vande Bharat Express crossing the world’s highest railway arch bridge — Chenab Rail Bridge — amid dense monsoon fog in Jammu & Kashmir has taken social media by storm.

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Shared by the Ministry of Railways on X, the clip captures the semi-high-speed train emerging through thick clouds as it glides across the iconic bridge.

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Stands about 35 metres taller than Eiffel Tower

Built as part of the ambitious Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, the Chenab Rail Bridge towers 359 metres (1,178 feet) above the Chenab River, earning the distinction of being the world’s highest railway arch bridge. Standing about 35 metres taller than the Eiffel Tower, the structure serves as a vital rail link connecting the Kashmir Valley with the rest of the country.

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Beyond its visual grandeur, the Chenab Rail Bridge is expected to significantly enhance connectivity and boost economic development in Jammu & Kashmir.

Behold the breathtaking harmony of clouds, monsoon, mountains, the iconic Chenab Bridge, and Vande Bharat. 🚆🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/SghyAEM5T8 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) July 29, 2026