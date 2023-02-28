 Watch: Video of 2 Gurugram men pilfering flower pots decorated for G20 conference goes viral, FIR registered : The Tribune India

Watch: Video of 2 Gurugram men pilfering flower pots decorated for G20 conference goes viral, FIR registered

Numerous flower pots filled with colourful flowers are set up there for the beautification, welcoming guests for the G20 summit which will start from Wednesday at Leela hotel

Two men could be seen lifting a few flower pots and loading them in the boot of their SUV. Video grab



Our Correspondent

Gurugram, February 28

A video of 2 men stealing flower pots and putting them in the boot of a high-end SUV in Gurugram has been making the rounds across social media platforms.

The incident reportedly took place on Monday near Ambience mall on Delhi-Gurugram expressway.

Numerous flower pots filled with colourful flowers are set up there for the beautification, welcoming guests for the G20 summit which will start from Wednesday at Leela hotel here.

In the video, multiple pots with in-bloom flowers could be seen maintained at a place where a hoarding of the G20 conference can also be seen installed. Two men could be seen lifting a few flower pots and loading them in the boot of their SUV.

The video of the act was recorded by a passer-by, which he later uploaded on his social media.

After the video got widely circulated, an FIR of theft has been registered at DLF Phase 3 police station on Tuesday evening.

In a reply of a tweet, DC Nishant Kumar Yadav also took cognisance of the matter and asked the Gurugram Police to intervene and investigate the matter.

According to the complaint filed by Metropolitan Green Planner, Urban Environment Division of GMDA, the work of decoration is being done by the authority on Delhi border to welcome the G-20 delegates coming for the conference in Gurugram.

“It has been observed that some passers-by/thieves are stealing flower pots placed on the roadside. A video of the theft of flower pots is also going viral on Twitter, in which the registration number of the car used in the theft is HR 20 AY 0006. Therefore, take necessary action against the one who steals the flower pots, considering the importance of the national level event, and also deploy police personnel for the security of the flower pots planted on both sides of the road, so the G-20 event can be completed smoothly”, read the complaint.

Following the complaint an FIR was registered against unidentified accused under section 379 (theft) of the IPC at DLF Phase 3 police station.

“FIR has been registered. We are tryingto identify the accused and their vehicle. They will be arrested soon,” said DCP Vij.

#Gurugram #Social Media

