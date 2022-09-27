Watch: Video of Class 2 students making Bhelpuri in Mumbai school goes viral

Chandigarh, September 27
Team activities in school help children develop team spirit and cooperation. A video of one such team activity that involved schoolchildren turning into chefs has been doing the rounds on social media.
In the now viral video, students of Class 2 of a Mumbai school can be seen teaming up to prepare zingy, tangy and a little spicy bhelpuri within their classroom.
In the video, students form a queue and one by one put the bhelpuri ingredients in a large container placed on a table.
While a boy pours in puffed rice, girls follow next by putting in onion and tomatoes. Other kids follow by adding in roasted chana and some coriander. A boy also squeezes a lemon. The boy at the end of the video, who added salt while imitating Salt Bae’s style of seasoning the dishes, stole the show.
Watch the wholesome video here:
View this post on Instagram
Shared by a page called RJF Nagriksatta on Instagram, the clip has garnered a whopping 10.2 million views.
The students were from Lalji Trikamji MPS English Medium School in Mumbai, according to the caption.
Netizens enjoyed the young chefs at work. "So proud," a user wrote while another commented, "Cute salt bae."
Read a few comments here:
