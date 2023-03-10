Watch: Video of speeding car crashing into café during podcast in Texas goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 10

An alarming video of a car crash into a café in Texas is serving as a major nightmare across social media platforms.

The car slammed into a café when 2 people, Alexsey Reyes and Nathan Reeves, were in the middle of their photography podcast, ‘November Romeo’.

A video in this regard has been shared on YouTube page of the podcast, November Romeo.

The duo had a close shave as the window pane behind them absorbed the major jerk, smashing into smithereens.

The incident reportedly took place at 4:30 PM on March 4 when the two podcasters sat at Houston's Tout Suite cafe.

As per reports, police have booked a woman, who dodged a red light and later collided with a Ford Escape. She lost control before crashing into the coffee shop.

