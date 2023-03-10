Watch: Video of speeding car crashing into café during podcast in Texas goes viral

Chandigarh, March 10
An alarming video of a car crash into a café in Texas is serving as a major nightmare across social media platforms.
The car slammed into a café when 2 people, Alexsey Reyes and Nathan Reeves, were in the middle of their photography podcast, ‘November Romeo’.
A video in this regard has been shared on YouTube page of the podcast, November Romeo.
The duo had a close shave as the window pane behind them absorbed the major jerk, smashing into smithereens.
The incident reportedly took place at 4:30 PM on March 4 when the two podcasters sat at Houston's Tout Suite cafe.
As per reports, police have booked a woman, who dodged a red light and later collided with a Ford Escape. She lost control before crashing into the coffee shop.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reports first H3N2 deaths, one each from Haryana, Karnataka; govt says influenza cases likely to decline from March-end
3,038 cases of various subtypes of influenza, including H3N2...
Punjab FM presents Rs 1.96-lakh-crore budget; agriculture, education, health key focus areas
No fresh tax; Harpal Cheema announces various new schemes
Excise ‘scam’ case: Delhi court sends AAP leader Manish Sisodia to ED custody till March 17
Special Judge MK Nagpal defers hearing on AAP leader's bail ...
Oyo founder Ritesh Agarwal’s father dies after falling from 20th floor of Gurugram building
Ritesh had recently got married and had hosted his wedding r...
Iran and Saudi Arabia agree to resume ties after years of hostility, China hails deal
Agreement announced after four days of talks in Beijing