Watch: ‘VVIP brat’ fires gunshots after buying Bentley in Mohali’s Kharar, FIR after video goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, October 19

The "VVIP" lad was so excited and happy after buying a Bentley that to celebrate his ownership he went on firing back-to-back gunshots in the showroom in full public view.

An FIR has been registered against Shubham Rajput after his video of firing in full public view went viral on the social media.

The incident was reported from Mohali's Kharar. In the video, Shubham was seen brandishing a gun and opening fire to celebrate the purchase of his Bentley.

He can clearly be seen holding the pistol and firing back-to-back shots standing next to his new luxury car. He was surrounded by a huge crowd who cheered and clapping for Shubham in the clip.