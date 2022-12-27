Watch: Wedding in Bihar hospital ICU to fulfil last wish of bride’s ailing mother, passes away hours later

Chandigarh, December 27
The wish of a critically-ill mother, to see her daughter married in front of her, was fulfilled by the family outside ICU of a private hospital.
The wedding took place at a private hospital in Bihar’s Gaya where the daughter of the ailing woman was married to a man chosen by her family.
Bride’s mother passed away hours after her last wish was fulfilled.
A video in this regard has been making the rounds across social media platforms.
मरती मां की ख्वाहिश देख ICU में हुई बेटी की शादी #Bihar #ICU pic.twitter.com/vpxDbcJbnr— Aman Kumar Dube (@Aman_Journo) December 26, 2022
Bride’s mother Poonam was admitted in the hospital for last few days. Considering her critical situation, doctors had warned the family to remain prepared for the possible unpleasant news. Knowing about her situation, the woman requested her family to see her daughter getting married in front of her, as latter’s wedding was already fixed but for an another date.
Groom’s family was informed about the woman’s last wish, which they agreed to comply with and the exercise was carried out with the consent of both the families. The duo garlanded each other in the presence of 2-3 family members of both the sides.
