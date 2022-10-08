Watch: Woman dances to Sushmita Sen's song Dilbar on busy street, but this man steals the show

Chandigarh, October 8
A video of a woman dancing to Sushmita Sen’s ‘Dilbar’ song has gone insanely viral with the clip garnering over thousands of views and reactions in no time.
But there's another twist to the story that will make you laugh.
The reason for the video going crazy viral is not the woman’s dancing, but the man behind her who grabbed all the attention.
Shared on Twitter, the video shows a woman dancing in the middle of a busy market and behind her is a man who is trying to follow her dance moves which is hilarious.
Below are the reactions:
अच्छा है आजकल रोड साइड लोगों को कंपनी मिल जाती है pic.twitter.com/PoLcw8U5Vs— 24 (@Chilled_Yogi) October 6, 2022
Bass ye confidence chahiye 😂😂— Curly Jeevi (@curlykrazy07) October 6, 2022
This is cute and hilarious at the same time 😂— Mansi Yadav (@oyeeMansi) October 7, 2022
