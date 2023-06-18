Watch: Woman straightens hair onboard Delhi Metro train, netizens fuel meme fest

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, June 18

Delhi metro, of late, has become fountainhead of viral content that floats across social media platforms.

Agitated over perpetually surfacing videos, the rail corporation had at times laid out notices asking people to behave responsibly and resist making reels while on board train.

However, this time, unlike last few incidents, there is nothing to take cognizance of and issue notice. In a video getting viral from Delhi Metro, a woman could be seen straightening her hair while using electricity socket provided in the coach. People around her seem quite unbothered while she executes her task without paying heed to her surroundings.

Delhi Metro की बात ही अलग है!

😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/zzy6nNLmbA — Hasna Zaroori Hai 🇮🇳 (@HasnaZarooriHai) June 17, 2023

Since being shared on Twitter, the video has accumulated over 1.4 lakh views. Netizens are in splits over the woman’s act.

Delhi Metro new tagline : use it in any way as u like 🤭🤭 — Manoj VReddy (@immanojv) June 18, 2023

हर रोज़ एक नया एंटरटेनमेंट 😂 — 🇮🇳Shaikh Muhammad शैख़ मुहम्मद🇮🇳 (@I_AM_The_Shaikh) June 18, 2023

140 croe desh me viral hone ke liye Delhi metro acha jaga or kahin nahi hai 😅 — Biswadeep (@Biswadeepsahoo) June 18, 2023

