Watch: Women pull each other’s hair, hit cop during argument over seat inside Mumbai’s local train

Chandigarh, October 7

An argument over a seat inside a crowded Mumbai local train turned ugly on Wednesday after the travelling women passengers engaged in violence.

A video from the ladies’ compartment of Thane-Panvel train with women commuters raining slaps at each other and pulling each other’s hair has gone viral on social media.

The clip shows not only the passengers but also a woman police personnel trying to pacify the situation being assaulted.

According to a news portal, senior police Inspector Sambhaji Katare of the Vashi Railway Police Station said that at around 7.45 pm on Wednesday, three family members in the ladies’ compartment of a Thane-Panvel local train got into an argument over a seat with another passenger. The argument escalated and one of the three started hitting the co-passenger.

According to the police, when the train reached Nerul station, a woman police personnel tried to settle the argument after which they kept quiet. But as soon as the train left the platform, the trio started arguing again and hitting the other passenger. One of them even hit the woman police personnel.

One Arzoo Khan, 27, was arrested on Thursday by the Vashi government Railway Police in Navi Mumbai. The woman will be produced in the railway court at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Friday, a police official said.

