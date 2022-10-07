Watch: Women pull each other’s hair, hit cop during argument over seat inside Mumbai’s local train

Chandigarh, October 7
An argument over a seat inside a crowded Mumbai local train turned ugly on Wednesday after the travelling women passengers engaged in violence.
A video from the ladies’ compartment of Thane-Panvel train with women commuters raining slaps at each other and pulling each other’s hair has gone viral on social media.
The clip shows not only the passengers but also a woman police personnel trying to pacify the situation being assaulted.
Watch the video here:
In #India's city #Mumbai, two groups of #women fight for a seat in a local #train. Woman policeman also injured, case registered in Navi Mumbai's Vashi GRP.#Modi_Development_Model #PoliceChase #womenwrestling #India #inflation #technologies #moderndesign #IndianRailway pic.twitter.com/s4G8OoakbK— Kailash Kumar (@kailash125125) October 7, 2022
According to a news portal, senior police Inspector Sambhaji Katare of the Vashi Railway Police Station said that at around 7.45 pm on Wednesday, three family members in the ladies’ compartment of a Thane-Panvel local train got into an argument over a seat with another passenger. The argument escalated and one of the three started hitting the co-passenger.
According to the police, when the train reached Nerul station, a woman police personnel tried to settle the argument after which they kept quiet. But as soon as the train left the platform, the trio started arguing again and hitting the other passenger. One of them even hit the woman police personnel.
One Arzoo Khan, 27, was arrested on Thursday by the Vashi government Railway Police in Navi Mumbai. The woman will be produced in the railway court at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Friday, a police official said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Enforcement Directorate holds raids on liquor contractors in Faridkot, Ludhiana, Chandigarh
Searches held at various locations of liquor baron Deep Malh...
Human rights campaigners of Belarus, Russia and Ukraine win Nobel Peace Prize
'The Peace Prize laureates represent civil society in their ...
Rupee falls 15 paise to close at all-time low of 82.32 against US dollar
The Indian currency for the first time closed below the 82 l...
Suspect in Punjabi family murder had once worked for victims' trucking business and had feud with them
The feud dated back a year, the sheriff said, and “got prett...
Mohali RPG attack case solved, claims Delhi Police; 2 held
Were tasked by Pakistan-based gangster-terrorist Harvinder R...