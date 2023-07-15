Wave sweeps woman at Bandra Bandstand in Mumbai, chilling video goes viral

Chandigarh, July 15
A hair-raising video of a 32-year-old-woman, being swept away in tide while getting clicked against scenic background at Bandra’s Bandstand in Mumbai, is getting viral across social media platforms.
कम से कम बच्ची की आवाज़ सुन लेते. pic.twitter.com/YQaLgSgejR— Awanish Sharan 🇮🇳 (@AwanishSharan) July 15, 2023
Jyoti Sonar was at a family outing with her husband and 3 children when she decided to get herself clicked with her spouse onto a rock.
Sea waves behind her were continuously scaling and suddenly a giant surf engulfed her and took her along, as per a story in Mid-Day.
Bystanders witnessing the incident called police who rushed to the spot with fire brigade officials.
Jyoti's body was recovered late Sunday.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Punjab rain fury: Patiala, Sangrur, Ludhiana, Moga among 15 worst flood-hit districts as Sutlej, Ghaggar overflow
Over 22,000 people have been moved to safety from waterlogge...
Rain fury: Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh booked for breaking bundh
Did it to provide outlet to flooded waters towards Kali Bein...
Punjab flood catastrophe: 'Where is the government, leaders only coming to click photos for social media'; anger grows as flood situation worsens
19 dead, over 35 villages of Samana and Shutrana of Patiala ...
IMD issues Orange alert for heavy rain in 7 Himachal districts for next 72 hours
Rain to be less than the rains received in the previous week...
As floodwaters recede in Punjab, Haryana; threat of water-borne diseases looms large
39 people have died in rain-related incidents in Punjab and ...