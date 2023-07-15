Wave sweeps woman at Bandra Bandstand in Mumbai, chilling video goes viral

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, July 15

A hair-raising video of a 32-year-old-woman, being swept away in tide while getting clicked against scenic background at Bandra’s Bandstand in Mumbai, is getting viral across social media platforms.

Jyoti Sonar was at a family outing with her husband and 3 children when she decided to get herself clicked with her spouse onto a rock.

Sea waves behind her were continuously scaling and suddenly a giant surf engulfed her and took her along, as per a story in Mid-Day.

Bystanders witnessing the incident called police who rushed to the spot with fire brigade officials.

Jyoti's body was recovered late Sunday.

#Mumbai #Social Media #Twitter