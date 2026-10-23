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Home / Trending / 'We are rich nation': Rs 3-lakh Apple iPhone Duo sells out on Blinkit in 5 minutes

'We are rich nation': Rs 3-lakh Apple iPhone Duo sells out on Blinkit in 5 minutes

Quick-commerce platform Blinkit founder Albinder Dhindsa says 'working on getting more stock in the coming weeks'

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:52 PM Oct 23, 2026 IST
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Apple iPhone Duo on display during the official sales launch of the company's first foldable smartphone, at Select Citywalk Mall, in New Delhi, on Friday. PTI
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Did Apple’s first foldable smartphone, the iPhone Duo, sell out on Blinkit within just five minutes of going on sale in Delhi-NCR on Friday?

Yes people, it did.

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The device priced at nearly Rs 3 lakh and the rush to buy it has sparked a debate on social media, with users questioning how many units were available and many even expressing surprise at the demand for such an expensive smartphone.

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Quick-commerce platform Blinkit founder Albinder Dhindsa said in a post on X that the device went live on the platform at 8.15 am on Friday and all units sold out within five minutes. He added an exploding-head emoji to the update and said the company was “working on getting more stock in the coming weeks”.

However, Dhindsa did not disclose how many units of the iPhone Duo had been put up for sale on Blin quick-commerce platformkit.

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The device went on sale in India on Friday morning, with prices starting at Rs 2,99,900 and going up to Rs 4,49,900 for the top-end variant.

X users couldn't help but react.

A user wrote, “What did I tell you? Apple made a great mistake by not launching it in 10L. It would have still been sold out within minutes.”

Another reacted: “This means we are rich nation.”

Long queues at Apple’s Saket Store

Meanwhile, long queues and large crowds gathered at Apple’s Saket Store inside Select Citywalk Mall in Delhi as the iPhone Duo officially went on sale in India.

The device features a 7.6-inch flexible inner display that folds into a compact form with a 5.4-inch outer cover screen. It is available in four storage configurations in India.

The 256GB model is priced at Rs 2,99,900, while the 512GB variant costs Rs 3,24,900. The 1TB version is priced at Rs 3,74,900, and the 2TB model costs Rs 4,49,900.

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