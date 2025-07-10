DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Trending / ''We never heard of anxiety attacks'': Jaya Bachchan’s comments sparks online debate

''We never heard of anxiety attacks'': Jaya Bachchan’s comments sparks online debate

Veteran actress shared her take on the issue in a recent episode of granddaughter Navya Nanda’s podcast, What The Hell Navya
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Updated At : 04:18 PM Jul 10, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image source: @shwetabachchan/Instagram
Advertisement

Anxiety is no longer just a trending buzzword but a daily battle for many, especially Gen Z, who are increasingly vocal about mental health in ways previous generations weren’t.

Advertisement

The conversation reignited online after veteran actress Jaya Bachchan shared her take on the issue in a recent episode of granddaughter Navya Nanda’s podcast, What The Hell Navya.

Joined by her daughter Shweta Bachchan, the trio opened up about generational perspectives on anxiety. When Navya asked about it, Jaya candidly remarked,

Advertisement

“We hadn’t heard of an anxiety attack when we were kids. Even in our midlife, we didn’t hear of such things.”

She pointed fingers at social media, the constant need for validation, and information overload, saying,

Advertisement

“Too much information—how you should look, dress, or do your nails—feeds into anxiety.”

But her daughter Shweta disagreed, suggesting that mental health issues aren’t new—they just weren’t acknowledged before.

“I think anxiety was always there. It’s just more identifiable and spoken about now,” she said.

Navya chimed in, noting that awareness has made the topic more visible.

Their candid conversation sparked a storm on social media, with users taking sides—some echoing Jaya’s concerns about the pressures of digital life, while others applauded Shweta and Navya for normalising the mental health dialogue.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts