icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / 'We want justice for this love story': AI or not, little boy's dramatic tantrum leaves Internet in splits

'We want justice for this love story': AI or not, little boy's dramatic tantrum leaves Internet in splits

Despite the debate over its authenticity, many users chose to enjoy the video for its entertainment value

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:39 PM Jun 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
@Vasisubha1/X
Advertisement

A heartwarming yet hilarious video has taken social media by storm wherein a little boy, believed to be around five or six years old, is seen sitting confidently on a scooter and facing backwards. Nearby, on another scooter, sits a young girl in a pink dress, smiling innocently.

Advertisement

What began as an ordinary moment soon turned into an internet sensation.

Advertisement

The boy notices the girl and appears instantly captivated. As soon as he stretches out his hands toward her, the moment is abruptly interrupted when a loud horn blares from a vehicle behind them. The sudden noise appears to startle the boy, who responds with an exaggerated expression of frustration.

Advertisement

The video, shared on X with the caption, “We want justice for that little boy,” quickly amassed millions of views and sparked a flood of comments.

Advertisement

However, a large number of users questioned the authenticity of the clip, suggesting that it may be AI generated. “It’s not real, seems to be AI-generated,” wrote one user.

Despite the debate over its authenticity, many users chose to enjoy the video for its entertainment value.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts