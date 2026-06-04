A heartwarming yet hilarious video has taken social media by storm wherein a little boy, believed to be around five or six years old, is seen sitting confidently on a scooter and facing backwards. Nearby, on another scooter, sits a young girl in a pink dress, smiling innocently.

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What began as an ordinary moment soon turned into an internet sensation.

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The boy notices the girl and appears instantly captivated. As soon as he stretches out his hands toward her, the moment is abruptly interrupted when a loud horn blares from a vehicle behind them. The sudden noise appears to startle the boy, who responds with an exaggerated expression of frustration.

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The video, shared on X with the caption, “We want justice for that little boy,” quickly amassed millions of views and sparked a flood of comments.

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However, a large number of users questioned the authenticity of the clip, suggesting that it may be AI generated. “It’s not real, seems to be AI-generated,” wrote one user.

Despite the debate over its authenticity, many users chose to enjoy the video for its entertainment value.