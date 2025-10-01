DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / Wedding bells in 'Space' for Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas?

Wedding bells in 'Space' for Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas?

Tom, who has been married thrice before, to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes, is reportedly hoping this will be the relationship that lasts

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:33 PM Oct 01, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo: Instagram
Advertisement

If rumours are to be believed then Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are reportedly gearing up for an out-of-this-world wedding, with plans to make it as unforgettable as possible.

Advertisement

According to sources, the couple is considering an unconventional venue like 'Space' for their big day. Their shared love for adventure and daring feats is said to be a key part of their bond, and they want their wedding to reflect that.

Advertisement

The 63-year-old actor and 37-year-old Cuban actress have been moving quickly since they started dating earlier this year. Their romance was confirmed in July when they were spotted holding hands during a getaway in Vermont.

Advertisement

Tom, who has been married thrice before, to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes, is reportedly hoping this will be the relationship that lasts.

Tom's passion for space travel is said to be a major inspiration for their wedding plans.

Advertisement

"Tom is obsessed with space travel, so the idea of being the first couple to ever marry in outer space excites him," an insider shared with RadarOnline. They've also discussed doing something skydiving-related, perhaps exchanging vows mid-air. Whatever they choose, it's going to be far from ordinary.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts