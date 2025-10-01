Wedding bells in 'Space' for Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas?

If rumours are to be believed then Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas are reportedly gearing up for an out-of-this-world wedding, with plans to make it as unforgettable as possible.

According to sources, the couple is considering an unconventional venue like 'Space' for their big day. Their shared love for adventure and daring feats is said to be a key part of their bond, and they want their wedding to reflect that.

The 63-year-old actor and 37-year-old Cuban actress have been moving quickly since they started dating earlier this year. Their romance was confirmed in July when they were spotted holding hands during a getaway in Vermont.

Tom, who has been married thrice before, to Mimi Rogers, Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes, is reportedly hoping this will be the relationship that lasts.

Tom's passion for space travel is said to be a major inspiration for their wedding plans.

"Tom is obsessed with space travel, so the idea of being the first couple to ever marry in outer space excites him," an insider shared with RadarOnline. They've also discussed doing something skydiving-related, perhaps exchanging vows mid-air. Whatever they choose, it's going to be far from ordinary.