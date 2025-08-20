DT
PT
Home / Trending / Wedding goes viral after China woman learns son’s bride is her long-lost daughter, but couple still tie the knot

What started as a wedding quickly turned into a once-in-a-lifetime family reunion
article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:24 AM Aug 20, 2025 IST
Photo courtesy: asianfeed/insta
A wedding in Suzhou, China, turned into an emotional family reunion after an incredible discovery stunned both families, reports South China Morning post.

The bride and groom were celebrating their big day in 2021 when the groom’s mother noticed something unusual — a birthmark on the bride’s hand that looked exactly like the one her own daughter had before going missing decades ago.

Overcome with emotion and suspicion, she asked the bride’s parents if their daughter had been adopted.

To everyone’s shock, the bride’s parents confirmed she had been found abandoned as a baby by the roadside and had been raised as their own ever since.

When the truth came out, the groom’s mother broke down in tears, convinced the bride was her long-lost daughter. The bride also wept, sharing that she had always wondered about her biological family.

What started as a wedding quickly turned into a once-in-a-lifetime family reunion.

But a major question emerged: were the bride and groom biologically related? Fortunately, no. The groom’s mother revealed that after losing her daughter all those years ago, she had adopted her son — meaning the bride and groom were not related by blood. With the truth out and relief all around, the wedding went ahead as planned.

Images of the tearful reunion between mother and daughter have gone viral on social media, sparking a mix of shock, joy, and curiosity. Many users said the story felt like something out of a drama series. Some even questioned how the bride was lost in the first place and called for more details.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by AsianFeed (@asianfeed)

One comment summed up the sentiment perfectly: “What in the plot twist did I just read?”

