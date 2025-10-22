Wellington woman 'gone with the 75 mph wind'...literally!

A dramatic video captured the moment a woman was blown into oncoming traffic by a powerful wind gust in Wellington, New Zealand. The incident occurred on Tuesday morning, during an orange-level Strong Wind Warning, the country's second-highest alert.

Advertisement

A dashcam footage shows the woman standing near a shopfront before being suddenly lifted off her feet and pushed toward the intersection. She falls to the ground as vehicles approach, but fortunately, the traffic lights are red, and a car stops just short of her. The woman quickly regains her footing and moves back to the pavement.

Advertisement

The video was shared on X by @accuweather.

Advertisement

Dashcam footage captured the moment a powerful wind gust caused a woman to lose her footing and be blown into the middle of an intersection in New Zealand. Wind gusts up to 75 mph were recorded in the area, according to the MetService weather agency. Wellington is known as New… pic.twitter.com/Fs9dPQSHLo — AccuWeather (@accuweather) October 21, 2025

The clip has circulated widely on social media, with many viewers expressing relief that the woman walked away unharmed.

Advertisement

The MetService reported gusts exceeding 75 mph on Tuesday, with Wellington Airport logging more than 12 consecutive hours of winds above 40 mph and a peak gust of 62 mph. Another Strong Wind Warning has been issued for Thursday, forecasting gusts above 85 mph.