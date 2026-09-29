DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Trending / 'We've built an incredible relationship': Watch woman zookeeper rock 114-kg alligator like a baby

'We've built an incredible relationship': Watch woman zookeeper rock 114-kg alligator like a baby

The alligator, named Darth, appears remarkably calm as the zookeeper walks around holding him with ease

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:22 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
thereptilezoo/Instagram
Advertisement

It was just another day at work for this woman as she was seen casually carrying a giant alligator weighing more than 250 pounds (around 114 kg) in her arms.

The alligator, named Darth, appears remarkably calm as the zookeeper walks around holding him with ease.

Advertisement

The clip was shared on the official Instagram account of the Reptile Zoo, where the zookeeper explained the unique bond she has developed with Darth over the years.

Advertisement

The video's caption read: "Picking up Darth like it’s no big deal. This dude weighs over 250 pounds and somehow he’s just chilling while I carry him around. Darth has been with me for a long time, so we’ve built a pretty incredible relationship, but he is still a massive wild animal and always deserves respect."

Although years of working with Darth have helped build trust and familiarity, the zookeeper emphasised that he is still a wild animal and should always be treated with caution and respect.

Advertisement

Netizens react:

A user wrote, "That alligator is massive!" Another added, "I could never be this brave." A third viewer commented, "The trust between them is incredible." Another added, "That takes some serious strength."

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts