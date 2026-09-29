It was just another day at work for this woman as she was seen casually carrying a giant alligator weighing more than 250 pounds (around 114 kg) in her arms.

The alligator, named Darth, appears remarkably calm as the zookeeper walks around holding him with ease.

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The clip was shared on the official Instagram account of the Reptile Zoo, where the zookeeper explained the unique bond she has developed with Darth over the years.

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The video's caption read: "Picking up Darth like it’s no big deal. This dude weighs over 250 pounds and somehow he’s just chilling while I carry him around. Darth has been with me for a long time, so we’ve built a pretty incredible relationship, but he is still a massive wild animal and always deserves respect."

Although years of working with Darth have helped build trust and familiarity, the zookeeper emphasised that he is still a wild animal and should always be treated with caution and respect.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Reptile Zoo (@thereptilezoo)

Netizens react:

A user wrote, "That alligator is massive!" Another added, "I could never be this brave." A third viewer commented, "The trust between them is incredible." Another added, "That takes some serious strength."