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Home / Trending / WFH literally: Gurugram man stranded in waterlogged cab works from vehicle's roof

WFH literally: Gurugram man stranded in waterlogged cab works from vehicle's roof

The video shows the man seated atop the cab with his laptop, apparently focused on work, while a long queue of vehicles remains stuck around him

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:48 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
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Once again Gurugram’s infamous monsoon has produced a viral moment. Recently, when a commuter got stranded in a waterlogged cab, he chose to continue his workday from the vehicle’s roof.

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A video of the incident, shared on X by user Lakshay Mehta, has gone viral on social media.

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The incident reportedly took place after the man's cab got stuck amid severe waterlogging, with traffic crawling through the flooded stretch and leaving motorists with limited options.

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The caption of the video read: "A man was on his way to the office when his cab broke down because of waterlogging in Gurugram and the traffic was insane. So he called his office, took WFH and started working on his laptop… sitting on the roof of the cab."

The video shows the man seated atop the cab with his laptop, apparently focused on work, while a long queue of vehicles remains stuck around him in the waterlogged traffic.

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