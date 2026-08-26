Once again Gurugram’s infamous monsoon has produced a viral moment. Recently, when a commuter got stranded in a waterlogged cab, he chose to continue his workday from the vehicle’s roof.

Advertisement

A video of the incident, shared on X by user Lakshay Mehta, has gone viral on social media.

Advertisement

The incident reportedly took place after the man's cab got stuck amid severe waterlogging, with traffic crawling through the flooded stretch and leaving motorists with limited options.

Advertisement

The caption of the video read: "A man was on his way to the office when his cab broke down because of waterlogging in Gurugram and the traffic was insane. So he called his office, took WFH and started working on his laptop… sitting on the roof of the cab."

The video shows the man seated atop the cab with his laptop, apparently focused on work, while a long queue of vehicles remains stuck around him in the waterlogged traffic.

Advertisement