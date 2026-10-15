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Home / Trending / 'What a legend': IAF Chief AP Singh dances to Garba beats, wins hearts online

'What a legend': IAF Chief AP Singh dances to Garba beats, wins hearts online

Air Chief Marshal AP Singh is scheduled to retire on October 31

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:22 AM Oct 15, 2026 IST
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Air Chief Marshal AP Singh joins Garba celebrations at a Navratri event in Gujarat’s Vadodara. Credit: joohiie/Instagram
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A video of Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh — dancing to the beats of Garba at a Navratri event in Vadodara, Gujarat — is going viral on social media.

Singh attended the third night of the United Way of Baroda Navratri Garba Mahotsav 2026, where he joined revellers dancing to traditional Garba music. Dressed in a navy blue kurta, matching turban and dupatta, he could be seen attempting a few steps alongside the dancers.

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A video shared on Instagram showed Singh moving to the beats while people around him continued dancing. Accompanied by a member of the organising committee and a security guard, the IAF chief appeared at ease as he joined the festivities, offering a glimpse of a more relaxed side of the senior military officer.

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“Hands down .. Air Chief Marshal AP Singh has got to be the coolest and the most goated Air Chief that we’ve had so far. What a legend,” a user wrote.

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His festive appearance comes just days after Singh flew his last fighter jet sortie ahead of his retirement. Air Chief Marshal AP Singh is scheduled to retire on October 31.

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