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Home / Trending / 'What do you mean India is backwards?' Amsterdam woman living in Mumbai says country is 'miles ahead'

'What do you mean India is backwards?' Amsterdam woman living in Mumbai says country is 'miles ahead'

Her remarks, highlighting the availability of 10-minute flower deliveries in Indian cities, have gone viral on social media

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 10:32 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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The video was shared on Instagram by a user identified as @ivanaperkovicofficial.
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'What do you mean India is backwards?' — A woman from Amsterdam who now lives in Mumbai has challenged the this notion, arguing that the country is 'miles ahead' of many others when it comes to convenience and technology. Highlighting services such as 10-minute flower deliveries in Indian cities, her comments have gone viral on social media, triggering an online debate.

The video was shared on Instagram by a user identified as @ivanaperkovicofficial. In the video, the woman says, “India haters, I need you to swipe away right now because honestly, this is just going to make you mad. Or maybe stay, it’s going to give you more fuel for hatred. Because what do you mean, ‘India is backwards’? I just ordered a last-mile delivery app to deliver me flowers, flowers.”

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She adds, “I know this exists in the Netherlands, but in India, pretty much all Tier-1 cities, almost all Tier-2 cities as well. What do you mean? I just got flowers delivered within 10 minutes. Bro, India definitely has its own problems, but it is also miles ahead of a lot of other countries in the world.”

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Calling the “India is backwards” narrative a form of “tunnel vision,” she goes on to say.

The video was captioned, “‘India is backwards’ - more like, if you're insecure, just say so out loud. Send this to your favourite India hater. Shoutout to @ii__unicorn_ii who showed me you could get this delivered! I had NO IDEA and this is the girlhood we need.”

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A user wrote, “So true. I really liked the content. Yes, India is truly amazing.”

Another user remarked, “Indians have long back stopped giving ears to Western-biased opinions. It's great they hate us because that way they will never ever be able to imagine the true potential of India.”

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