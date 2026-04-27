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Home / Trending / What happens if you use '15-litre milk can' as helmet? Hint: It gets stuck!

What happens if you use '15-litre milk can' as helmet? Hint: It gets stuck!

The viral clip shows the man standing by the roadside with a large milk container jammed over his head

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 05:47 PM Apr 27, 2026 IST
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Whoever said that ‘India was not for beginners’, was clearly right.

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What started as a “cool reel idea” for this man quickly turned into a trip to a hardware shop, where they had to cut open a 15-litre milk can with a grinder to free him.

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Wait, what?

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With the temperature in Rajasthan touching 44°C, a man decided to take matters into his own hands. He made a makeshift helmet for himself to be worn while riding a two-wheeler.

However, the idea did not go as planned.

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Apparently, he slipped the narrow opening over his head while riding, but couldn't get it back out later.

The viral clip shows the man standing by the roadside with a large milk container jammed over his head. He was surrounded by locals — some laughing, others trying to help pull the can off.

Watch the video below.

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