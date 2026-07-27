It only took this Delhi teacher a simple and low-cost classroom innovation that helped kids develop independence and responsibility as soon as they walk into the classroom. The primary school teacher’s brilliant idea showed a creative self-attendance system that replaces the traditional morning roll call.

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The clip, shared by educator Sumi Siyag on her Instagram page (@mind_map_master), was captioned, "My little ones, taking charge."

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The board consists of rows of matchboxes, each labelled with a student's photograph. Inside every box are two letters — 'A' for Absent and 'P' for Present. As soon as children enter the classroom, they find their photo, slide open the matchbox and displays the letter "P" before taking their seat.

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Nearly 28 million users have viewed the clip so far.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by tr_sumi.siyag (@mind_map_master)

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Netizens react:

A user wrote, "What an amazing initiative and way to take attendance to increase attendance rates, especially in primary school! Hats off to whoever came up with this idea to promote self-awareness among children-fun mixed with study!"

Another reacted, "What a creative and engaging way to take attendance! This is exactly the kind of hands-on, interactive learning that research shows builds children's engagement and confidence."

A third joked: "Marking a proxy just became way easier!"