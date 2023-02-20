'What jobs will be replaced by ChatGPT': Woman asks AI bot to write email to airline after flight delay, see outcome

Chandigarh, February 20
OpenAI’s ChatGPT--launched in November last year--is taking the world by storm these days.
AI chatbot ChatGPT is a comprehensive language tool that generates responses to different requests.
Also read: From social media to ChatGPT, cyber criminals quick to adopt new tech
ChatGPT grills Rishi Sunak, Bill Gates in an interviewA woman used the AI bot and instructed it to write to the airline a “polite but passively aggressive and firm” email after a six-hour delay in flight.
Taking to Instagram, Cherie Luo shared a video showing the quick email composed by the chatbot that expressed "frustration and disappointment" on her behalf.
“This is the future. What jobs will be replaced by ChatGPT?” she wrote in the caption of her post.
View this post on Instagram
The video clip opens with the text insert, "Our flight was delayed six hours. I asked ChatGPT to write an email to the airline."
It reads, "Write a polite but passively aggressive and firm email to an airline. My flight was delayed by 6 hours with no updates while we were at the airport. The priority pass lounge did not admit us even after we waited for over 3 hours on their waitlist."
The clip, which was shared in December has gone viral on social media.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uddhav Thackeray faction moves Supreme Court against EC decision to give Shiv Sena symbol to Shinde faction
Senior counsel AM Singhvi mentions it before a Bench led by ...
Corroded wires, welded suspenders behind Morbi bridge tragedy: SIT report
Of the two main cables of the British-era bridge, built by t...
ED raids premises of Congress leaders in Chhattisgarh coal levy ‘scam’ money-laundering case
The raids come ahead of the 3-day plenary session of the Con...
Nikki Yadav, Sahil Gehlot got married in 2020, photos surface
Sahil Gehlot taken to temple where they solemnised marriage
Punjab-origin man admits to receiving over $500,000 for smuggling migrants into US via Canada
Rajinder Pal Singh had become a "person of interest" in Mani...