'What jobs will be replaced by ChatGPT': Woman asks AI bot to write email to airline after flight delay, see outcome

Chandigarh, February 20

OpenAI’s ChatGPT--launched in November last year--is taking the world by storm these days.

AI chatbot ChatGPT is a comprehensive language tool that generates responses to different requests.

ChatGPT grills Rishi Sunak, Bill Gates in an interviewA woman used the AI bot and instructed it to write to the airline a “polite but passively aggressive and firm” email after a six-hour delay in flight.

Taking to Instagram, Cherie Luo shared a video showing the quick email composed by the chatbot that expressed "frustration and disappointment" on her behalf.

“This is the future. What jobs will be replaced by ChatGPT?” she wrote in the caption of her post.

The video clip opens with the text insert, "Our flight was delayed six hours. I asked ChatGPT to write an email to the airline."

It reads, "Write a polite but passively aggressive and firm email to an airline. My flight was delayed by 6 hours with no updates while we were at the airport. The priority pass lounge did not admit us even after we waited for over 3 hours on their waitlist."

The clip, which was shared in December has gone viral on social media.