'When Apps fail, humanity steps up': Goa Rapido rider rescues stranded foreign traveller, becomes hero online

‘Atithi Devo Bhava’- treating guests as god, as the saying goes in India came alive in a viral video from Goa, where a foreign tourist stranded late at night found unexpected help from a Rapido rider after a navigation glitch left her lost.

The foreign traveller was heading back to her hotel by foot but found herself lost due to a navigation failure leaving her stranded late at night.

A local rapido rider by the name Sindhu Kumari was passing by and found the foreign traveller in distress, lending her a helping hand she decided to drop her to her hotel.

Overwhelmed by the gesture, the woman broke down, unable to hold back her tears as the rider reassured her by calming her with her words and even refusing payment for the ride.

10 PM, foreign woman lost & terrified — Google Maps failed. No one around… until Rapido rider Sindhu Kumari stopped, calmed her & safely dropped her to Hotel Coconut🫡 pic.twitter.com/lNF06WG0xv — Ghar Ke Kalesh (@gharkekalesh) January 12, 2026

The video quickly gathered attention online, with netizens praising the rider for helping the stranded woman; showcasing selflessness and empathy upholding Indian hospitality in the truest sense!

One X user wrote: “When apps fail, humanity steps up. Sindhu Kumari didn’t just give a ride she gave safety, dignity, and trust. This is the India the world needs to see.”

Another added: “In a night where technology lost its bearings, it was instinct that offered direction proof that while maps may glitch, kindness still knows the route home.”