When flowers are replaced by Phoolgobi: Florist's reel goes viral

When flowers are replaced by Phoolgobi: Florist’s reel goes viral

‘Ghar le jaana wala’ gift for girlfriend sparks laughs as cauliflower bouquet wins the internet

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 04:28 PM Jan 10, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Screengrab from viral video.
A florist’s quirky Instagram reel has struck a chord with social media users, turning an everyday vegetable into the internet’s newest romantic symbol. The video shows the florist carefully arranging a bouquet, not of roses or lilies, but of a neatly wrapped cauliflower.

The reel plays on a relatable desi joke with the caption: “When she says kuchh aisa gift laana jo ghar le ja saku” -  suggesting a boyfriend’s clever workaround to gifting flowers that might invite questions at home. Instead, he turns up with phoolgobi, quite literally solving both romance and dinner plans in one go.

The humour has clearly landed. One user joked, “Dinner mein aloo gobi ka jugaad ho gaya,” while another quipped that the gift could have been “a little more expensive” if it were made with broccoli instead.

With its mix of everyday Indian humour and unexpected creativity, the cauliflower bouquet reel has gone viral, proving once again that on the internet, practicality can be just as romantic as roses.

