When flowers are replaced by Phoolgobi: Florist’s reel goes viral

A florist’s quirky Instagram reel has struck a chord with social media users, turning an everyday vegetable into the internet’s newest romantic symbol. The video shows the florist carefully arranging a bouquet, not of roses or lilies, but of a neatly wrapped cauliflower.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DP Saini Florist and Bakers (@dpsainiflorist_bakers_)

Advertisement

The reel plays on a relatable desi joke with the caption: “When she says kuchh aisa gift laana jo ghar le ja saku” - suggesting a boyfriend’s clever workaround to gifting flowers that might invite questions at home. Instead, he turns up with phoolgobi, quite literally solving both romance and dinner plans in one go.

Advertisement

The humour has clearly landed. One user joked, “Dinner mein aloo gobi ka jugaad ho gaya,” while another quipped that the gift could have been “a little more expensive” if it were made with broccoli instead.

With its mix of everyday Indian humour and unexpected creativity, the cauliflower bouquet reel has gone viral, proving once again that on the internet, practicality can be just as romantic as roses.