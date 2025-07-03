DT
When I was 7, my mother was told to leave her house for not having a son: Smriti Irani

When I was 7, my mother was told to leave her house for not having a son: Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani says her Agneepath was to get her mother back and give a roof over her head
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:24 PM Jul 03, 2025 IST
Photo credit: @smritiIraniofficial/Instagram
Former Cabinet minister Smriti Irani in an interview with Karan Johar spoke of her life journey as “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Agneepath”

"I am avenging possibly every kid who never had an opportunity to equally compete. Agneepath, the original version, was about a son who was trying to fulfil his mother's desire,” said Irani, adding, like the main character of the movie, she, too, felt her mother faced alleged injustice.

“My mother was made to leave home when I was 7 because she could not have a son. So for me, that was my Agneepath, to get my mother back and give a roof over her head," she added.

Irani is still remembered as Tulsi, the name of her character from a 2000’s TV saga “Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”.

While fans still await her comeback, Irani in the same interview revealed about how she had already signed a contract for the serial’s sequel in the year 2014.

The actress revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a phone call to her, after he was elected for the first time in 2014. Asking her to leave her two upcoming projects, one being the sequel of “Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”, and the other was a film with Rishi Kapoor.

