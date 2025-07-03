When I was 7, my mother was told to leave her house for not having a son: Smriti Irani

Former Cabinet minister Smriti Irani in an interview with Karan Johar spoke of her life journey as “Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Agneepath”

Advertisement

"I am avenging possibly every kid who never had an opportunity to equally compete. Agneepath, the original version, was about a son who was trying to fulfil his mother's desire,” said Irani, adding, like the main character of the movie, she, too, felt her mother faced alleged injustice.

“My mother was made to leave home when I was 7 because she could not have a son. So for me, that was my Agneepath, to get my mother back and give a roof over her head," she added.

Advertisement

Irani is still remembered as Tulsi, the name of her character from a 2000’s TV saga “Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”.

While fans still await her comeback, Irani in the same interview revealed about how she had already signed a contract for the serial’s sequel in the year 2014.

Advertisement

The actress revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a phone call to her, after he was elected for the first time in 2014. Asking her to leave her two upcoming projects, one being the sequel of “Kyuki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi”, and the other was a film with Rishi Kapoor.