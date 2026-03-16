An Instagram video, that shows snow-covered Mount Annapurna peak turning golden amid the sunrise, has become an instant hit among social media users. The clip was seemingly recorded from a campsite, which was surrounded by the Himalayas.

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“For a few magical moments, the rising sun turns Mount Annapurna’s snow-covered peak into pure gold. Named after Annapurna, the goddess of food and nourishment, this Himalayan giant reminds us how powerful and beautiful nature can be when light meets the mountains,” the post read.

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The post was shared on Instagram by the handle ‘Times Now’.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Times Now (@timesnow)

DID YOU KNOW: Located in Nepal, Mount Annapurna is the 10th highest mountain in the world, which has been named after the goddess Annapurna.

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Netizens react:

“Mount Annapurna, Snow covered Mountain, Himalayas, NEPAL,” a user said. “This looks really calming and intimidating- same at once. I really want to visit this place,” another commented.

A third reacted, “In this world of global conflict there is something which nature is consistently showing us in its most beautiful way.. but we are so ignorant, anyways this is what I lived for when I would seek blessing of these MOUNTAINS.”

“There was never a debate between the mountain and the beach. The beach sure is beautiful and even scary, but mountains are something else. Both are breathtaking actually,” wrote another.