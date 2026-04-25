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Home / Trending / When Parineeti Chopra revealed she googled Raghav Chadha’s age, height, marital status after their first random meeting in London

When Parineeti Chopra revealed she googled Raghav Chadha’s age, height, marital status after their first random meeting in London

Raghav Chadda on Friday made an exit from AAP and joining BJP, along with 6 other Rajya Sabha AAP MPs, amid his political move, an old comment of Parineeti has resurfaced online when she spoke about their first date

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:44 AM Apr 25, 2026 IST
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Actress Parineeti Chopra is trending after her husband, Raghav Chadha, reportedly made headlines with a major political move on Friday, exiting the Aam Aadmi Party and joining the BJP along with six other Rajya Sabha MPs in Delhi.

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Amid the buzz around his political shift, an old and charming anecdote shared by Parineeti about their first date has resurfaced online, capturing attention once again.

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During their appearance on The Great Indian Kapil Show, Parineeti revealed that after their first meeting, she did what many people would, look him up online. She admitted to googling details like his age, marital status, profession, and even his height, adding that height was something she personally cared about.

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Their love story began in London at an event hosted by the British Council, where both were being honored, Parineeti for her contribution to entertainment and Raghav for excellence in governance and politics. Interestingly, it was her younger brothers, who were fans of Raghav, who encouraged her to go and say hello.

What followed felt straight out of a rom-com. Parineeti casually suggested they meet sometime in Delhi, to which Raghav quickly responded by inviting her to breakfast the very next day. Recalling the moment, he joked, “Main ne mauke pe chauka maara.”

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Their connection grew quickly after that first meeting—frequent conversations, a strong emotional bond, and within a few months, an engagement. Both have often hinted that it felt like love at first sight.

The couple tied the knot in September 2023 and later welcomed their son, Neer, in October 2025.

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