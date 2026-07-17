Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday struck an emotional chord with the audience in Jind on Friday when he remarked that while the city's famous ghee and ghevar have remained unchanged over the years, its "tevar" (attitude) has transformed.

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Addressing a public rally after flagging off India's first hydrogen-powered train connecting Jind and Sonepat and inaugurating and laying the foundation stones of development projects worth Rs 15,000 crore, Modi used the phrase to underline what he described as Haryana's changing development mindset.

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"I have visited Jind for years. Jind's ghee and ghevar haven't changed, but its tevar has changed," the Prime Minister said, drawing applause from the gathering.

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The reference to ghee and ghevar—two products closely associated with Haryana's culture and cuisine—was meant to contrast the state's enduring traditions with what Modi portrayed as a new, progressive outlook focused on development and infrastructure.

By saying Jind's "tevar" has changed, the Prime Minister suggested that the region has embraced a forward-looking approach, backing growth, modernisation and improved connectivity while preserving its cultural identity.

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"Today, Jind is becoming a picture of the BJP-NDA's model of good governance. Over the past few years, the entire state of Haryana has embarked on a new path of development. Today's programme is infusing new energy into this mission of the BJP's 'double-engine' government," he said. Calling the launch of the hydrogen-powered train a historic milestone, Modi said the project had secured Jind and Haryana a permanent place in India's railway history. "Today, the name of Jind and Haryana has been etched into the pages of history. From here, the country has received its first hydrogen train. Just as we remember that India's first train ran between Bombay and Thane, the names of Jind, Sonepat and Haryana will now be remembered whenever hydrogen trains are discussed," he said. The Prime Minister also reflected on his long association with the region, saying his visit brought back memories from his early days as an organisational worker. "For me, coming to Jind is like opening a window to old memories. Several decades ago, I first came to Jind for organisational work, and the affection I received here has stayed with me ever since," he said.

Modi's remark came as he launched India's first hydrogen-powered train on the 89-km Jind-Sonepat route, a milestone in the country's push for green transportation. He also inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of major projects related to road infrastructure, healthcare and education in Haryana.

The phrase quickly gained traction on social media.

Inputs from PTI