When Santa Claus greeted this Punjabi man in Canada with ‘Sat Sri Akal’, his reaction was...

Chandigarh, December 26
India-born Gurpinder Pal Singh, a musician living in Canada, has shared a video of a man dressed as Santa Claus greeting him in Punjabi.
The man, sporting a Santa costume complete with the white beard, greeted Gurpinder with the traditional Sikh salutation “Sat Sri Akal”, adding, “Ki haal aa (How are you)?”
He even folded his hands while saying so.
Singh repliedm “Vadhiya (great)”.
View this post on Instagram
Netizens had a field day reacting to the hilarious video.
A user commented, “Christmas ale babaji.”
Another commented, “Santa Klaus from mogha.”
“Oye santeya menu PS5 deja” (Oh Santa give me PS5), read another comment.
“Muje sachi mein nahi pata tha santa Punjabi bhi jaante hai nahi toh pehle hi kuch mang liya hota,” wrote a netizen.
