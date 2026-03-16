DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
AI Logo
MASTER AI WITH TRIBUNE
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Trending / Where is Benjamin Netanyahu? Coffee video sparks debate as Grok flags possible deepfake

Where is Benjamin Netanyahu? Coffee video sparks debate as Grok flags possible deepfake

Despite the speculation, no official confirmation has been made that the video is actually fake.

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 03:02 PM Mar 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Viral coffee clip of Benjamin Netanyahu faces scrutiny after Grok raises deepfake concerns.
Advertisement

A recent video showing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu drinking coffee has come under scrutiny after the AI chatbot Grok suggested that the clip could be a “deepfake”.

Advertisement

The short video, which circulated widely on social media platform X, shows Netanyahu casually sitting and sipping coffee while speaking. However, questions quickly emerged about whether the footage was authentic or manipulated using artificial intelligence.

Advertisement

The debate intensified when users asked Grok, the AI assistant developed by xAI and associated with Elon Musk, to analyse the clip.

Advertisement

In its response, Grok indicated that certain visual details—such as facial movements and slight inconsistencies in the video—could suggest that it was generated or altered using deepfake technology. Deepfakes are AI-generated videos or images that convincingly mimic real people by using machine learning to replicate facial expressions and voices.

Advertisement

Despite the speculation, no official confirmation has been made that the video is actually fake. Supporters of Netanyahu argue that the clip appears genuine and accuse critics of spreading misinformation.

Others say the incident highlights a growing problem in the digital age: the difficulty of distinguishing authentic content from AI-generated media.

Experts note that while AI tools can help detect manipulated videos, they are not always definitive proof. Misidentifications can occur, especially when videos are compressed, edited, or recorded under poor lighting conditions. As artificial intelligence becomes more sophisticated, governments, tech companies, and researchers are increasingly working to develop better systems for verifying digital content.

The controversy surrounding the Netanyahu coffee video illustrates how quickly AI analysis can influence public perception. It also underscores the broader challenge of maintaining trust in visual media in an era where deepfake technology is rapidly advancing.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts