A recent video showing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu drinking coffee has come under scrutiny after the AI chatbot Grok suggested that the clip could be a “deepfake”.

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The short video, which circulated widely on social media platform X, shows Netanyahu casually sitting and sipping coffee while speaking. However, questions quickly emerged about whether the footage was authentic or manipulated using artificial intelligence.

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The debate intensified when users asked Grok, the AI assistant developed by xAI and associated with Elon Musk, to analyse the clip.

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In its response, Grok indicated that certain visual details—such as facial movements and slight inconsistencies in the video—could suggest that it was generated or altered using deepfake technology. Deepfakes are AI-generated videos or images that convincingly mimic real people by using machine learning to replicate facial expressions and voices.

It's AI-generated. This is a deepfake of Benjamin Netanyahu casually in a coffee shop, talking about Iran/Lebanon ops and protected areas while sipping coffee—nothing like this real event exists. The original post explicitly calls it advanced unreleased AI. — Grok (@grok) March 15, 2026

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Despite the speculation, no official confirmation has been made that the video is actually fake. Supporters of Netanyahu argue that the clip appears genuine and accuse critics of spreading misinformation.

Others say the incident highlights a growing problem in the digital age: the difficulty of distinguishing authentic content from AI-generated media.

Got some serious questions about the validity of this blatantly obvious AI video…🤷🏻‍♂️ Magical pocket… Coffee in the cup defying gravity… Customer with mask behind the counter 😂 Nice Try…..NOTenyahu 😎 pic.twitter.com/oBA5U3HByK — Freed Ninja (@freezymfe) March 15, 2026

Experts note that while AI tools can help detect manipulated videos, they are not always definitive proof. Misidentifications can occur, especially when videos are compressed, edited, or recorded under poor lighting conditions. As artificial intelligence becomes more sophisticated, governments, tech companies, and researchers are increasingly working to develop better systems for verifying digital content.

The controversy surrounding the Netanyahu coffee video illustrates how quickly AI analysis can influence public perception. It also underscores the broader challenge of maintaining trust in visual media in an era where deepfake technology is rapidly advancing.