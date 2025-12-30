DT
Home / Trending / Where is 'Brown Munda' Gurinder Gill who helped launch AP Dhillon's career?

Where is 'Brown Munda' Gurinder Gill who helped launch AP Dhillon's career?

Internal tensions and a 'toxic environment' are said to have led to a temporary split with AP Dhillon

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:47 AM Dec 30, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
@gentleman07_/X
Gurinder Gill, the talented Punjabi rapper-singer, played a pivotal role in launching AP Dhillon's career, but somehow got overshadowed by his colleague's success. Gill's collaborations with Dhillon on hits like ‘Majhail’, ‘Brown Munde’, and ‘Insane’ showcased his unique style, but he remains underappreciated.

Despite his exceptional talent, Gill's subtle nature and aversion to self-promotion have kept him out of the spotlight. He lets his music speak for itself, a rare quality in today's social media-driven world. His songs, like "Brown Munde", have made a significant impact on society, offering a refreshing authenticity that deviates from conventional norms.

But where did Gill vanish and why?

AP Dhillon and Gurinder Gill's split seemed sudden, but insiders reveal it was due to internal tensions and a toxic environment. The duo had been experiencing shifting dynamics, leading them to work separately. Fans miss their iconic collaboration, but Gill hints at a possible reunion, suggesting the split was a necessary step for personal growth and redefining their sound.

Fans deeply miss their joint sound, which was characterized by Dhillon's vocals followed by Gill's distinct voice.

Meanwhile, Gurinder Gill is open to reuniting with AP Dhillon and Shinda Kahlon, hinting that future collaborations are on the cards. He's waiting for the "right natural moment" to recreate their iconic sound.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

