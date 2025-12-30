Gurinder Gill, the talented Punjabi rapper-singer, played a pivotal role in launching AP Dhillon's career, but somehow got overshadowed by his colleague's success. Gill's collaborations with Dhillon on hits like ‘Majhail’, ‘Brown Munde’, and ‘Insane’ showcased his unique style, but he remains underappreciated.

Despite his exceptional talent, Gill's subtle nature and aversion to self-promotion have kept him out of the spotlight. He lets his music speak for itself, a rare quality in today's social media-driven world. His songs, like "Brown Munde", have made a significant impact on society, offering a refreshing authenticity that deviates from conventional norms.

Bro came, made AP Dhillon’s career, vanished like he never existed. pic.twitter.com/AEkrBOTotG — जेंटल मैन 🪷 (@gentleman07_) December 29, 2025

But where did Gill vanish and why?

AP Dhillon and Gurinder Gill's split seemed sudden, but insiders reveal it was due to internal tensions and a toxic environment. The duo had been experiencing shifting dynamics, leading them to work separately. Fans miss their iconic collaboration, but Gill hints at a possible reunion, suggesting the split was a necessary step for personal growth and redefining their sound.

Fans deeply miss their joint sound, which was characterized by Dhillon's vocals followed by Gill's distinct voice.

Meanwhile, Gurinder Gill is open to reuniting with AP Dhillon and Shinda Kahlon, hinting that future collaborations are on the cards. He's waiting for the "right natural moment" to recreate their iconic sound.