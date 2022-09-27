While Congress tries to get over Rajasthan political crisis, Twitterati is having gala time across memes and political satires

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 27

Political turmoil in Rajasthan has reached unprecedented heights as Gehlot-backed MLAs have offered resignation speculating that the baton could be handed over to Sachin Pilot to lead the state as CM. The development came after Ashok Gehlot was reported to run for Congress presidential post, which would require him to relinquish the post of CM. Amid the pandemonium, microblogging site Twitter has been trending with #RajasthanPoliticalCrisis, #AshokGehlot and #SachinPilot.

As Congress is dealing with some real commotion, Netizens are in no mood to let go of the issue easily. Many across social media platforms have initiated a meme fest pocking fun at Congress while asserting how BJP is in mood to reap the benefits of the crisis.

