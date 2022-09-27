While Congress tries to get over Rajasthan political crisis, Twitterati is having gala time across memes and political satires

Chandigarh, September 27
Political turmoil in Rajasthan has reached unprecedented heights as Gehlot-backed MLAs have offered resignation speculating that the baton could be handed over to Sachin Pilot to lead the state as CM. The development came after Ashok Gehlot was reported to run for Congress presidential post, which would require him to relinquish the post of CM. Amid the pandemonium, microblogging site Twitter has been trending with #RajasthanPoliticalCrisis, #AshokGehlot and #SachinPilot.
As Congress is dealing with some real commotion, Netizens are in no mood to let go of the issue easily. Many across social media platforms have initiated a meme fest pocking fun at Congress while asserting how BJP is in mood to reap the benefits of the crisis.
🔥🔥 Rajasthan Crisis 🔥🔥— Ajinkya Vyawahare 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@vajinkya16) September 26, 2022
Thank you Congress for the wholesome entertainment.
Video Credits - @satyamemes#SachinPilot #RajasthanCongressCrisis #RajasthanPoliticalCrisis #Gehlot pic.twitter.com/19nDp139uJ
This meme from 2020 is still relevant.— News Arena (@NewsArenaIndia) September 25, 2022
#RajasthanPoliticalCrisis pic.twitter.com/ooJWxvqGVd
Will old friends unite again??— News Arena (@NewsArenaIndia) September 25, 2022
#RajasthanPoliticalCrisis pic.twitter.com/XBdV2iMD9X
Situation of Team Ashok Gehlot vs Team Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan 🌝— फिलासफर©™ (@battlady69) September 25, 2022
Another example of #BharatJodaYatra #AshokGehlot#RajasthanPoliticalCrisis pic.twitter.com/nkW7vc4bpe
#RajasthanPoliticalCrisis #BharatJodoYatra— देशी छोरा (@Deshi_Indian01) September 26, 2022
People of #Rajasthan want to see #SachinPilot as Next CM but #AshokGehlot brigade making every effort to stop him.
and Situation right now 🤣😂👇 pic.twitter.com/9dHZnNocMd
#RajasthanPoliticalCrisis #VikramVedha— Jasmeen Kaur (@Jasmeen66480371) September 27, 2022
Once again Khangress exposed in #Rajasthan.
Sonia & #RahulGandhi tried hard to convince #AshokGehlot to resign from #RajasthanCM post to Bcom Party President & hand over CM seat to #SachinPilot.
But Gehlot not ready to leave be like👇🤣 pic.twitter.com/D4NmtN67Eu
Someone had to reach Rajasthan urgently but could not get any flight. Scooter उठाया और निकल लिए । Commitment 😀#RajasthanPoliticalCrisis #RajasthanCM #RajasthanCongressCrisis #RajasthanCongress pic.twitter.com/FgApogyS1R— Kumar Alok (@KumarAlok1955) September 26, 2022
Just Congress Things 😂😂😂#RajasthanCM #RajasthanPoliticalCrisis #rajsthan pic.twitter.com/XroGnz3Wex— ਰੌਕੀ ਰਾਜਪੁਰਾ (@rocky_rajpura) September 26, 2022
Situation of #SachinPilot #RajasthanCM #AshokGehlot #AICC #RajasthanPoliticalCrisis pic.twitter.com/khlfQKpQRI— HRK (@keshwani_hitesh) September 25, 2022
#RajasthanPoliticalCrisis— ArNaB ACRF (@PathakArb) September 26, 2022
Sachin Pilot right now 🤣 pic.twitter.com/YBOE8L4J5S
In Delhi, Congress summons Kamalnath over Rajasthan Political crisis. Same Kamalnath who was unable to save his own govt in MP when he was CM. He was sent to handle the situation in MH, govt gone there too. He is direct competitor of Burkha Dutt 🥲🥲#RajasthanPoliticalCrisis pic.twitter.com/hSpCCtyd3L— Tirth Parmar 🚩 (@TirthParmar_108) September 26, 2022
Public to Sachin pilot - #RajasthanPoliticalCrisis#SachinPilot @SachinPilot #RajasthanCM pic.twitter.com/ZR8GROb02n— Nivesh Chourey (@NiveshChourey) September 25, 2022
