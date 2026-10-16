DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Trending / While others battle traffic, this US air traffic controller 'flies' to work daily

While others battle traffic, this US air traffic controller 'flies' to work daily

Jacob Hutzler takes off from outside his home and soars through the sky

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:56 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Jacob Hutzler, an air traffic controller, shared an Instagram video documenting his unusual commute. Credit: jacob_hutzler/Instagram
Advertisement

Why drive when you can fly? Apparently, a man in the US has finally found a way to beat the traffic and it's not what you think. Turns out, 'flying' is the answer.

Wait, what?

Advertisement

Meet Jacob Hutzler, an air traffic controller who flies himself to work on a paramotor.

Advertisement

Instead of getting behind the wheel and battling traffic, he takes off from outside his home and soars through the sky before landing at the airport where he works.

Hutzler shared an Instagram video documenting his unusual commute.

Advertisement

In the video, he is seen stepping outside his home with his essentials and wearing his paramotoring gear. He then spreads out his parachute, secures his paramotor and prepares for take-off. Once everything is in place, he takes a running start and soon lifts off the ground.

Another shot shows Hutzler manoeuvring the paramotor as he makes his way through the sky.

He eventually approaches the airport and makes a smooth landing, completing his journey to work.

Sharing the clip, Hutzler explained his unusual routine in the caption: “Here’s how I fly my Paramotor to work as an Air Traffic Controller.”

Netizens react:

A user wrote, “The way gas prices are, it’s getting to this point!” Another joked: “The way these storms are setup in Miami i wouldn’t last 2 days in the air.” A third commented, “Coolest commute to work award definitely goes to you!”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts