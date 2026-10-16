While others battle traffic, this US air traffic controller 'flies' to work daily

Why drive when you can fly? Apparently, a man in the US has finally found a way to beat the traffic and it's not what you think. Turns out, 'flying' is the answer.

Wait, what?

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Meet Jacob Hutzler, an air traffic controller who flies himself to work on a paramotor.

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Instead of getting behind the wheel and battling traffic, he takes off from outside his home and soars through the sky before landing at the airport where he works.

Hutzler shared an Instagram video documenting his unusual commute.

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In the video, he is seen stepping outside his home with his essentials and wearing his paramotoring gear. He then spreads out his parachute, secures his paramotor and prepares for take-off. Once everything is in place, he takes a running start and soon lifts off the ground.

Another shot shows Hutzler manoeuvring the paramotor as he makes his way through the sky.

He eventually approaches the airport and makes a smooth landing, completing his journey to work.

Sharing the clip, Hutzler explained his unusual routine in the caption: “Here’s how I fly my Paramotor to work as an Air Traffic Controller.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacob Hutzler (@jacob_hutzler)

Netizens react:

A user wrote, “The way gas prices are, it’s getting to this point!” Another joked: “The way these storms are setup in Miami i wouldn’t last 2 days in the air.” A third commented, “Coolest commute to work award definitely goes to you!”