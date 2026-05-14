Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appeared at the Calcutta High Court on Thursday wearing a formal black advocate’s gown, ditching her signature white saree. She was at the court in connection with a case related to alleged post-poll violence in the state filed by Shirshanya Bandopadhyay.

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Her appearance in legal attire drew immediate attention on social media.

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Banerjee holds an LLB degree

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The TMC leader holds an LLB degree from Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College, Kolkata, earned in 1982, and is listed in the Calcutta High Court Bar Association directory. Legal norms permit a law graduate to wear an advocate’s robe only while appearing as legal counsel representing a client in court.

Mixed reactions online.

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While some users called the moment “refreshing,” others questioned the appropriateness of the attire. “It’s not a fancy dress competition but an actual court premises,” one user posted on X. “We were missing some entertainment so far. Even the judiciary requires some lighter moments,” another user wrote. Critics, however, linked the appearance to politics, with one post urging focus on “real development.”

Our Hon’ble Chairperson Smt @MamataOfficial personally reached the Calcutta High Court today to argue in a matter concerning the widespread post-poll violence unleashed across Bengal by @BJP4Bengal. Once again, she has shown what truly sets her apart - She NEVER abandons the… pic.twitter.com/8OkszMxaYa — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) May 14, 2026

The TMC said on X that Banerjee’s presence in court reflected her “continued commitment” to the people of Bengal. “She never abandons the people of Bengal in their hour of need and remains committed in her fight for truth, justice, and constitutional values,” the party stated, adding, “NO LEADER LIKE HER.”