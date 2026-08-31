Two suspected sharpshooters wanted in connection with the murder of Haryanvi singer and YouTuber Ankit Balyan were killed in a police encounter in Shamli on Monday.

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Police said thetwo suspects, Mohit, 22, and Sumit, 24, both residents of Sonipat in Haryana, were carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 each. Police said they were killed in retaliatory firing near an Indian Gas warehouse on Kairana Road.

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According to a statement issued by the Shamli police, the suspects were injured during the exchange of fire and were taken to the District Joint Hospital, where doctors declared them dead during treatment.

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Who were the two suspects killed in the Shamli encounter?

Shamli Superintendent of Police Narendra Pratap Singh said police had intensified checking and security measures in the district following Balyan's killing on August 26.

Explaining the encounter, Singh said, "In the same sequence, police intercepted a car and asked its occupants to stop, following which the occupants fled and allegedly opened fire at the police team. In the ensuing exchange of fire, Mohit and Sumit sustained bullet injuries. They were taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead."

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Police said Mohit had around 14 criminal cases registered against him in Haryana, while one case was registered against Sumit. Their other criminal records are being verified.

Two SWAT team personnel, Head Constables Harvinder and Pradeep, also sustained bullet injuries during the exchange of fire, police said.

How was Ankit Balyan killed?

Balyan was shot dead on August 26 after leaving a gym in Shamli's Kotwali area at around 6.45 pm. Police said four assailants travelling on two motorcycles opened fire on him.

Balyan suffered critical injuries and was taken to a nearby community health centre, where doctors declared him dead.

A video of the attack later surfaced on social media. The purported footage showed Balyan coming out of the gym and walking towards his car when the attackers opened fire.

According to officials, the post-mortem examination found five gunshot injuries, including two to the head.

Police probe points to Gogi gang link

Police said interrogation during the investigation indicated that the shooters had allegedly been hired by absconding gangster Rahul, who is associated with the Gogi gang. Rahul carries a Rs 1 lakh reward for information leading to his arrest, according to police.

Investigators are also verifying a purported social media post in which a person claimed responsibility for Balyan's murder.

Police said their investigation found that Rahul had allegedly sent the shooters to carry out the attack.

Weapons recovered, two accused still being hunted

Police said three pistols and 26 cartridges were recovered from Mohit and Sumit.

The encounter involved personnel from Shamli Kotwali police station, Jhinjhana police station and the Shamli SWAT team.

Police teams, along with the Uttar Pradesh STF, are conducting a joint operation to arrest the remaining accused in Balyan's murder case.

Further legal proceedings in connection with the encounter are underway at Shamli Kotwali police station, police said.

Importantly, Mohit and Sumit should be described as suspected shooters or accused, rather than convicted killers, as the murder investigation remains ongoing.