Who is Anas Khan? DU student suspended after 'WhatsApp offers' to women to accompany NRIs to Diljit Dosanjh show

A Delhi University student is at the centre of a controversy after alleged WhatsApp messages surfaced showing him offering female students money, gifts, concert tickets and travel arrangements to accompany NRI clients to Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh’s concert in Ahmedabad.

Anas Khan, a fifth-semester BA (Hons) Hindi student at Ramanujan College, has been suspended until February 1, 2027, following a preliminary inquiry by the college's Proctorial Committee.

The controversy has also triggered a political face-off between the Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) and the BJP-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), with both organisations trading accusations over the issue.

Who is Anas Khan

Anas Khan is a third-year student of Ramanujan College, Delhi University. He was identified as the vice-president of the college's NSUI unit in an appointment document dated August 28, shared by the ABVP.

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However, NSUI has distanced itself from Khan, saying he had already been suspended from the organisation during the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections over alleged indiscipline and anti-organisational activities, reports PTI.

What are the allegations against him

The controversy surfaced after screenshots of purported WhatsApp conversations began circulating on social media.

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According to the ABVP, the messages allegedly showed Khan approaching female students, including freshers, with offers of concert tickets, travel arrangements, VIP access and financial incentives to accompany NRI clients to Diljit Dosanjh's Ahmedabad concert, reports India Today.

Some of the circulated messages reportedly mentioned payments ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000, depending on the students' profiles. They also referred to young members of an NRI investor group travelling to Ahmedabad for the concert.

The allegations have raised concerns over the safety of female students, particularly freshers, and the circumstances under which they were allegedly being approached.

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The claims circulating on social media have not been independently verified.

Why has Ramanujan College suspended him

Ramanujan College issued a suspension order dated November 6 after its Proctorial Committee examined the complaint, Khan's explanation and findings of a preliminary inquiry.

The order said he was being suspended over allegations of inducing female students to travel to Ahmedabad for the Diljit Dosanjh concert by offering monetary benefits, gifts and other incentives.

He has been barred from participating in regular academic and extracurricular activities until February 1, 2027. However, the college has allowed him to appear for scheduled university examinations.

He has also been directed to submit a written undertaking assuring the college that such misconduct or indiscipline would not be repeated.

What have NSUI and ABVP said

The allegations have triggered a political confrontation between the two student organisations.

The ABVP has demanded a fair, transparent and time-bound investigation, along with strict legal action if the allegations are established. It has also questioned NSUI's accountability on issues concerning women's safety.

NSUI, meanwhile, condemned the alleged conduct but maintained that Khan had already been suspended from the organisation during the DUSU elections.

"NSUI has always stood firmly for the dignity, safety and rights of women students. We strongly condemn any conduct that attempts to exploit female students through financial inducements or otherwise," Ravi Pandey, NSUI national media in-charge, said.

He said it was misleading to associate Khan's alleged individual actions with the organisation, as disciplinary action had already been taken against him.

Pandey also called for a fair and transparent investigation, saying strict action should be taken against anyone found guilty.

"Women's safety is a serious issue and should not be reduced to political point-scoring," he said.