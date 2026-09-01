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Home / Trending / Canadian Sikh police officer 'Suki' makes history as first turbaned drum major at Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

Canadian Sikh police officer 'Suki' makes history as first turbaned drum major at Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

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Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:10 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Sukhvinder “Suki” Singh Sunger, a Sikh police officer from Vancouver, Canada, is making history at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2026 as the first turbaned Sikh Drum Major to lead the Vancouver Police Pipe Band on the iconic Edinburgh Castle Esplanade.

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Who is Sukhvinder “Suki” Singh?

Sukhvinder “Suki” Singh Sunger is a police constable with the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) in British Columbia, Canada. Alongside his career in policing, Singh is a prominent member of the Vancouver Police Pipe Band, where he serves as Drum Major.

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His role combines policing, Scottish pipe-band tradition and his Sikh identity, making his appearance at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo particularly significant.

Historic role at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo

Singh made history in August 2026 by becoming the first turbaned Sikh Drum Major to command a performance at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

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He led the Vancouver Police Pipe Band during the 2026 production, “A Call to Gather,” performed on the Edinburgh Castle Esplanade in Scotland.

For the performance, Singh wore the band’s traditional Royal Stewart tartan kilt alongside a specially designed ceremonial Dastaar (turban).

Why is Sukhvinder Singh’s appearance significant?

Singh’s appearance represents the coming together of two distinct cultural traditions — Sikh identity and Scottish pipe-band heritage.

His turbaned appearance on one of the world’s most recognised military and cultural stages has also drawn attention to diversity, inclusion and Sikh representation.

For many, Singh’s historic role goes beyond the performance itself. It reflects the growing presence of Sikhs in public service and international institutions while demonstrating that cultural identity can coexist with long-standing traditions.

Vancouver Police Pipe Band

The Vancouver Police Pipe Band is associated with the Vancouver Police Department and has represented Vancouver at major pipe-band events.

Singh’s leadership at the 2026 Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo places him and the band before an international audience, adding a significant milestone to his career as both a police officer and Drum Major.

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