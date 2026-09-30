Who is Farhat Dev? LPU student and Kashmir influencer under probe over campus vandalism allegations

Farhat Dev, a first-year BBA student at Lovely Professional University (LPU) and a social media influencer known for poetry and rap, has come under scrutiny as the university investigates the violence and vandalism that erupted on its campus.

Dev's hometown is Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir.

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Fellow students have accused Dev of playing a role in escalating the protests and of being present when the Directorate of Student Welfare (DSW) office and trophy area were allegedly vandalised. The allegations surfaced in a video posted on social media by another student.

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Dev has denied the allegations, saying he was participating in the protest over concerns about student safety but had not taken part in damaging university property.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammad Farhat (@farhatdev)

The claims against him have not been independently established. Dev has also reportedly faced intense online backlash and threats following the allegations.

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According to reports, a student identified as Ramya Mishra alleged in a social media video that Dev was among the first students to enter the DSW office on the night the protests escalated. The video further alleged that another student was invited inside before CCTV cameras were damaged. These allegations are now part of the university's inquiry.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by R News Media (@rnews_media)

LPU has initiated a disciplinary probe into students suspected of involvement in the campus violence, with around 30 to 40 students reportedly under scrutiny. Investigators are examining CCTV footage and other available evidence to identify those allegedly involved in vandalism, arson and other acts of violence.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammad Farhat (@farhatdev)

The unrest followed the circulation of unverified social media claims about the alleged sexual assault of a female student on campus. The claims triggered protests that later escalated into vandalism, arson and clashes. Police have registered a case and formed a Special Investigation Team to investigate the allegations that triggered the unrest.

LPU steps up probe into campus violence

The university has suspended regular classes for 10 days from September 28 and postponed mid-term examinations following the violence. Heavy police deployment was subsequently maintained on the campus, while a large number of students have left the campus leaving for their homes.

The identification of individual students, including Farhat Dev, remains part of the ongoing investigation.