DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Trending / Who is Farhat Dev? LPU student and Kashmir influencer under probe over campus vandalism allegations

Who is Farhat Dev? LPU student and Kashmir influencer under probe over campus vandalism allegations

article_Author
Tribune Web Desk
Chandigarh, Updated At : 08:25 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Security tightens at Lovely Professional University (LPU) complex following the students' protest in Phagwara, Kapurthala. Photo: ANI video grab
Advertisement

Farhat Dev, a first-year BBA student at Lovely Professional University (LPU) and a social media influencer known for poetry and rap, has come under scrutiny as the university investigates the violence and vandalism that erupted on its campus.

Dev's hometown is Kishtwar in Jammu and Kashmir.

Advertisement

Fellow students have accused Dev of playing a role in escalating the protests and of being present when the Directorate of Student Welfare (DSW) office and trophy area were allegedly vandalised. The allegations surfaced in a video posted on social media by another student.

Advertisement

Dev has denied the allegations, saying he was participating in the protest over concerns about student safety but had not taken part in damaging university property.

The claims against him have not been independently established. Dev has also reportedly faced intense online backlash and threats following the allegations.

Advertisement

According to reports, a student identified as Ramya Mishra alleged in a social media video that Dev was among the first students to enter the DSW office on the night the protests escalated. The video further alleged that another student was invited inside before CCTV cameras were damaged. These allegations are now part of the university's inquiry.

LPU has initiated a disciplinary probe into students suspected of involvement in the campus violence, with around 30 to 40 students reportedly under scrutiny. Investigators are examining CCTV footage and other available evidence to identify those allegedly involved in vandalism, arson and other acts of violence.

The unrest followed the circulation of unverified social media claims about the alleged sexual assault of a female student on campus. The claims triggered protests that later escalated into vandalism, arson and clashes. Police have registered a case and formed a Special Investigation Team to investigate the allegations that triggered the unrest.

LPU steps up probe into campus violence

The university has suspended regular classes for 10 days from September 28 and postponed mid-term examinations following the violence. Heavy police deployment was subsequently maintained on the campus, while a large number of students have left the campus leaving for their homes.

The identification of individual students, including Farhat Dev, remains part of the ongoing investigation.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts