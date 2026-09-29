She first met alleged Rs 657-crore bank scam mastermind Ribhav Rishi at a Chandigarh event in March-April 2025, where she was performing as a dancer.

Within months, the woman from Siwan in Bihar had become closely associated with Rishi, who allegedly promised to marry her, arranged a house for her in Delhi and paid her lakhs of rupees every month.

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The woman, whose identity has not been disclosed, is now a key witness in the CBI investigation into the alleged siphoning of public funds from government accounts in Haryana and Chandigarh.

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According to her statement to the CBI, she first noticed Rishi at the Chandigarh event, but the two did not interact. They met again a month or two later and on May 8, 2025, at a farmhouse party in Jaipur.

On July 5, she met Rishi at the St Regis Hotel in Mumbai. She told the CBI that Rishi expressed his love for her and assured her that he would take care of her and her family. He introduced himself as an event planner associated with M/s SRR Planning Gurus and also claimed to be involved in the rice import-export business and working as a branch manager with IDFC First Bank.

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The CBI has described SRR Planning Gurus as a shell firm allegedly floated by Rishi to siphon off public funds.

Rishi, who was already married to Divya Arora, allegedly told the woman that he would divorce his wife and marry her.

On July 18, 2025, he paid Rs 1 lakh as a token amount for a house in Dwarka, Delhi. According to her statement, the house involved a cash payment of Rs 3.10 crore, of which she contributed Rs 49 lakh and Rishi paid the remaining amount. Another Rs 90 lakh was payable, of which Rs 65 lakh had already been paid. She has been living in the house since January 2, 2026.

Rishi also paid her Rs 10 lakh a month from August 2025 to January 2026. She told the CBI that the payment was agreed upon after he made her quit dancing. In all, she received Rs 56 lakh.

She told investigators that she performed at only two or three parties organised by Rishi. Most of his parties were held at Jade Manor in Zirakpur, where Haryana government officers and other accused were allegedly entertained.

According to her statement, Rishi ensured her presence at the events but did not allow her to perform. He allegedly paid Rs 2 lakh per event to the organiser, half of which was paid to her.

The relationship also involved frequent travel. The woman told the CBI that she stayed with Rishi at hotels in Chandigarh, Delhi and Goa. In August 2025, the two travelled to Macao and later Thailand with other accused and women dancers.

On November 21, 2025, they travelled to Dubai with other accused and stayed at the Burj Al Arab. She told the CBI that Rishi also showed her a newly built four-bedroom duplex near the new Dubai airport, saying he intended to settle there with her after five to 10 years.

The couple travelled to Dubai again in January 2026, when Rishi booked a Toyota Land Cruiser.

The woman also told the CBI about the parties at Jade Manor, claiming that Rishi arranged currency notes that Haryana government officers threw at dancers. Five to six dancers were allegedly arranged for each event, with an average expenditure of Rs 15-20 lakh.

The CBI has seized her Samsung Z Fold phone as part of the investigation.

According to the CBI, Rishi received Rs 5.40 crore from SRR Planning Gurus and Rs 1.50 crore from M/s Swastik Desh Projects in his personal accounts, while his wife Divya Arora received Rs 18.32 crore. He allegedly authorised at least 25 fraudulent debit transactions totalling Rs 187.35 crore across multiple government accounts.