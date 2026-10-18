Who is Kavya Maran? Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO set to marry music composer Anirudh Ravichander

Kavya Maran, the chief executive officer of Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad, is in the spotlight amid reports that she is set to marry music composer Anirudh Ravichander in Greece on November 10.

The daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran, Kavya is closely associated with the conglomerate’s media and sports businesses.

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Who is Kavya Maran

Kavya is the daughter of Kalanithi Maran, who heads the Sun Group, and Kavery Maran, who is associated with the leadership of Sun TV Network. Her uncle, Dayanidhi Maran, is a DMK leader and Member of Parliament.

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According to media reports, she completed her undergraduate studies at Stella Maris College in Chennai before pursuing an MBA at Warwick Business School in the UK.

Kavya joined Sun TV Network as an executive director in 2019. She subsequently became a prominent face of the group’s sports operations, particularly through her role as CEO of Sunrisers Hyderabad.

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Heir to Rs 24,600 crore empire

According to the Hurun India Rich List 2026, Kalanithi’s estimated wealth stood at around Rs 24,600 crore, placing him 146th in the list.

Kavya’s role in Sunrisers Hyderabad

Kavya is widely recognised by cricket fans for her appearances at IPL matches and player auctions, where she represents Sunrisers Hyderabad and participates in the franchise’s management and team-building activities.

Sunrisers Hyderabad entered the IPL in 2013 after the Sun Group acquired the franchise following the termination of Deccan Chargers. The team won its maiden IPL title in 2016 and returned to the final in 2024.

The Sun Group has also expanded its presence in franchise cricket beyond India, with Sunrisers Eastern Cape competing in South Africa’s SA20 league and Sunrisers Leeds in England’s The Hundred competition.

How wealthy is the Maran family

Kalanithi Maran, founder and chairman of the Sun Group, has built a substantial media business through Sun TV Network and its associated ventures. His estimated weakth of around Rs 24,600 crore has brought renewed attention to the family amid the wedding reports.

However, the figure represents her father’s estimated wealth and should not be interpreted as Kavya’s personal net worth.

Anirudh Ravichander, Kavya’s wedding

Anirudh, one of the prominent music composers in Tamil, rose to fame with “Why This Kolaveri Di” from the 2012 movie “3”. He has since composed music for films like “Jailer”, “Leo”, “Vikram” and “Jawan”.

Reports have suggested that Anirudh and Kavya are set to marry in an intimate wedding ceremony in Greece on November 10 and 11, followed by a reception in Chennai on November 21.

Kalanithi Maran met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and invited him for the wedding, according to Sun News, part of the Maran-owned Sun Network.

“Sun Group Chairman Kalanithi Maran met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and gave him the invitation for the wedding reception of Kavya Kalanithi Maran and Anirudh Ravichander. Kaveri Kalanithi (his wife) and Anirudh’s parents Lakshmi and Ravichander were present,” Sun News said in a social media post on Saturday.

Sources further added that Kavya Maran’s parents have already personally extended invitations to prominent figures, including Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay and his Telangana counterpart Revanth Reddy, besides Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar.