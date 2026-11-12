Who is Kimberly Powell? Jensen Huang’s reported second affair with married Nvidia VP

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is facing fresh attention after a report alleged that he had another affair, this time with a senior executive working under him at the company he founded.

The woman is a senior Nvidia executive who reports directly to Jensen Huang. Both are married to other people, the New York Times reported.

The New York Times has identified the woman as Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice-president of healthcare, who is among the roughly 60 executives reporting directly to Huang.

The revelation comes amid an ongoing controversy surrounding Huang’s previously reported relationship with Alice Huang, a Chinese executive whose alleged links to Beijing's intelligence establishment have attracted US national security scrutiny.

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The reported relationship with Powell raises additional questions about the professional boundaries between the Nvidia chief and a senior executive reporting to him. Both Huang and Powell are married to other people, according to the report.

Who is Kimberly Powell?

Powell, 48, is a longtime Nvidia executive who joined the company in 2008. According to her profile on Nvidia’s website, she oversees its global healthcare business, which focuses on applying artificial intelligence, accelerated computing and visualisation technologies to healthcare.

Her portfolio includes medical imaging, life sciences, drug discovery and healthcare analytics.

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Before taking charge of the healthcare business, Powell led Nvidia’s higher education and research operations. She also worked on strategic evangelism programmes, Nvidia AI Labs and the company's Inception programme for startups.

Her career at Nvidia spans nearly two decades. She joined with a focus on establishing the company's graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerator platform for medical imaging equipment.

In 2016, she was promoted to senior director of artificial intelligence business development and became a vice-president by late 2017.

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Powell has also represented Nvidia at international technology conferences, delivering presentations on the company's healthcare and AI initiatives.

What does the report allege?

According to the New York Times, Huang and Powell were reportedly seen displaying affection at a hotel near the venue of Nvidia's annual GTC developer conference in San Jose in March.

Three people familiar with the incident told the newspaper that a bystander captured the interaction on camera. Huang's security team reportedly confronted the individual and made them sign a non-disclosure agreement.

Powell had also featured prominently at the conference, where she spoke about the potential of artificial intelligence to drive breakthroughs in healthcare and biology. Her presentation reportedly included cartoon illustrations of Huang.

The report has brought renewed attention to Huang's personal relationships as Nvidia faces scrutiny over the matter.

The Alice Huang controversy

The latest allegations follow Huang's admission of an extramarital relationship with Alice Huang, a senior executive at Singapore-based data centre company Megaspeed.

The Wall Street Journal had earlier reported that the two were photographed together in Taipei in 2024 and 2025.

US intelligence reportedly circulated a memo alleging that Alice Huang was associated with China's Ministry of State Security. The allegations have added a national security dimension to the controversy.

Huang subsequently acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife in a message to Nvidia employees.

Why is the controversy significant for Nvidia?

The allegations have drawn attention to the company's leadership and corporate governance at a time when Nvidia occupies a central position in the global artificial intelligence industry.

Reports have suggested that the company's board is examining the situation and Huang's future, although the claims surrounding his possible removal remain unconfirmed.

Nvidia shareholders have also filed a class-action lawsuit against Huang and the company, alleging that information about the relationship was not disclosed to investors.

The controversy has coincided with volatility in Nvidia shares, adding to investor attention on the company's leadership.

Huang, 63, remains one of the most influential figures in the global technology industry, with Nvidia's AI chips powering a significant part of the current AI boom.

The latest report, however, has shifted some of the spotlight from his company's technological dominance to questions surrounding his personal conduct and leadership.